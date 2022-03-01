MLB will likely delay start to 2022 season as owners, players struggle to reach compromise on new CBA

With a little more than two hours to go before that deadline, MLB officials made it clear that the optimism going into Tuesday’s talks proved to be false once they had a look at the new proposals from the Players Association.

The setback occurred just hours after overnight talks lent the impression that owners and players had made enough progress to use Tuesday to get the job done before a 5 p.m. deadline set by the owners to avoid a delayed season and loss of games.

JUPITER, Fla. — Negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement in Major League Baseball went off the rails Tuesday, meaning a delay to the start of the 2022 season as well as a shortened schedule look likely.

“We thought there was a path to a deal last night and that both sides were closing in on the major issues,” said a league official. “They couldn’t make us a CBT [competitive-balance tax] proposal last night, so we agreed to extend the deadline to exhaust every option. The MLBPA had a decidedly different tone today and made proposals inconsistent with the prior discussions.

“We will be making our best offer before the 5 p.m. deadline for the MLBPA that’s a fair deal for players and clubs.”

That statement was followed soon by comments from a union official who strongly disagreed with the way MLB characterized the switch in tone, emphasizing that the union has been consistent all along that the sides remain far apart on key issues such as CBT thresholds and the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

Each side has moved on the competitive-balance tax thresholds, with the union dropping to $238 million and MLB upping its Year One figure to $220 million.

MLB has gone up to $25 million for its pre-arbitration bonus pool offer with no growth over the course of the five-year CBA while the union Tuesday dropped to $85 million with $5 million increases each year.

The sides also remain apart on minimum salaries.

Tuesday marks the 90th day of the owner-imposed lockout, the first work stoppage in the sport in 26 years.

