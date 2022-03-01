MLB players roast commissioner Rob Manfred after cancellation of games

Immediately following the statement from Rob Manfred that regular-season games would be cancelled because of the lockout, current and former Major League Baseball players took to social media to air their grievances regarding the commissioner, as well as how the owners have handled the negotiation process.
This was SOOOOOO easily avoidable, so easy…..That’s what makes this even more frustrating 🙄🙄. Sad day for the sport. pic.twitter.com/AY4KeVGlWh— Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) March 1, 2022
Bc outside of the players taking a deal that isn’t much different than the previous CBA, this is what he wanted. Fewer games means lower payroll. Team’s worst month financially is… guess what?… APRIL. The money lost will be made up in the expanded playoff system. https://t.co/I4BRDqMqB6— Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) March 1, 2022
To the fans we will miss you most. To the younger generation of baseball players, this is for you.— Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) March 1, 2022
Have no clue how he has the ability to laugh about anything right now. Mind is blown. pic.twitter.com/xxwHnF9cUW— Michael Lorenzen (@Lorenzen55) March 1, 2022
Manfred gotta go.— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) March 1, 2022
Wish MLB would use some of their PR tactics to promote the stars in our game! pic.twitter.com/Iktd7PqReh— Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) March 1, 2022
"Why don't you just go HOME? That's your HOME! ANSWER ME!!!!" https://t.co/isjNQOkxrn— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) March 1, 2022
This dude is lying to the public. They literally went quite on us for 43 days and say they “negotiated” in good faith.— Dustin Garneau (@dusgar13) March 1, 2022
Ahh yes. “The Union has struck a different note today.” Of course.— James McCann (@McCannon33) March 1, 2022
Just another tactic trying to control the narrative. Same thing we have already seen over and over. Nothing new here. https://t.co/UYBCQqbQM4
The last 24hrs I’d say there was cautious optimism on the players side because the owners were actually at the table negotiating with us toward a deal. What we’re asking is more than fair. If there’s no deal the optimism from MLB was a PR illusion to make it look like they tried.— Alex Wood (@Awood45) March 1, 2022
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.