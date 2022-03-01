Patriots coaches on hand for Boston College’s spring practice

According to coach Jeff Hafley , the group wanted to talk defense, sit in on meetings, and watch tape together. The on-field work was primarily focused on fundamentals and technique, rather than defensive schemes, given the time of year.

Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo , outside linebackers coach Stephen Belichick , defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington , and safeties coach Brian Belichick all were on hand for BC’s second spring session.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the NFL Scouting Combine getting underway in Indianapolis, a contingent of Patriots coaches stood on the sidelines at Boston College’s Fish Field House on Tuesday morning.

Hafley was happy to welcome in the crew.

“Shoot, that’s a blessing for us,” he said. “You want to talk about a resource? That’s incredible. We’re just grateful they’re here. It just shows you that they’re one of the greatest staffs and greatest teams in all of football, and those guys constantly want to learn and observe.

“I think it sends a great message to not only myself and the team, but also the coaching staff. I appreciate them coming here. I think it’s awesome. We’re grateful for it.”

It turns out Hafley and the elder of the Belichick brothers go way back. When Hafley coached defensive backs at Rutgers in 2011, Stephen was on the team as a long snapper. Hafley only spent one year with the Scarlet Knights, going on to coach in the NFL and at Ohio State before becoming head coach at BC, but he remained in contact with Stephen.

“He was in my office all the time talking football,” Hafley said. “Stephen and I kept in touch throughout my time in the NFL, whether it was questions about what we were doing on defense, teams that we played, we spoke.”

The two have been able to rekindle their bond now that Hafley is in the area. BC hired Hafley in December 2019, so the coronavirus pandemic limited the number of times the two could visit their respective facilities, but Hafley said he certainly plans to visit OTAs this spring.

“Now that COVID is hopefully going away, [Stephen] said come out any time,” Hafley said.

Putting puzzle together

Meanwhile, in Indianapolis, new Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh and front office executive Eliot Wolf were both spotted in the halls of the Indiana Convention Center.

Groh is not scheduled to speak to the media, though the Patriots shared a video on social media of him discussing the team’s approach at the Combine.

“It’s not the finish line here for these prospects, but it means we’re getting close,” Groh said. “Really an interesting part of it is — for so long in this process, these guys are just jersey numbers out of the field, so to be able to go to the Combine, speak with these kids, get to know them a little bit more as men, as people, rather than just a number or a skill set or what not, it is really an enjoyable process.”

Groh noted that a prospect’s performance at the Combine is not necessarily an “end-all, be-all” ahead of the draft, scheduled to take place April 28-30. The Patriots have been scouting players and will also attend several Pro Days in the weeks following the Combine.

“It’s just another part of the puzzle,” Groh said. “It’s not, ‘Oh my goodness, this guy was terrible at the Combine. We got to just crush him down.’ Or — ‘Oh this guy was great, we got to throw him up there on the board.’ We just take all the information and evaluate it and put it together as part of the puzzle.”

Praise for lessons taught

Patriots coach Bill Belichick earned glowing praise from his former colleague, Jason Licht, who spent six seasons as New England’s director of player personnel and is now general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’ve learned a lot from Coach Belichick — we could talk here for a while about that, the lessons I’ve learned from him,” Licht said. “What he’s done, I don’t know if it will ever happen again, keeping it sustainable for as long as he has. I sure try to take a lot of those things that I learned there and apply them [in Tampa].”

So, what are some of those lessons?

“Assigning values, knowing when it’s time to move on from a player, knowing when it’s time for fresh blood,” Licht said, to name a few.

Belichick wasn’t the only member of the Patriots to garner recognition from a competitor. New Giants coach Brian Daboll also spoke highly of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Daboll, who spent a season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, worked with Jones as a redshirt freshman.

“Mac was a good player, obviously did a really good job this year, very proud of him,” Daboll said. “Building a relationship a few years ago with him and his family, watching him grow, I think he’s got a bright future.”

Thoughts of Ukraine

Nick Caserio opened his remarks at the Scouting Combine with a dose of reality, offering prayers to the Ukrainian people as the Russian invasion continues.

“It kind of puts in perspective what we’re doing here. Like, this is important but it’s really not important,’’ said Caserio, the Texans’ GM and former longtime member of the Patriots’ front office. “So, I think, thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine and the things they’re dealing with. I think we kind of lose sight of what goes on in the real world when we’re worried about football and testing and the Combine and people running.

“I just think it’s appropriate to take a few minutes and reflect on that and realize that our thoughts and prayers are with the folks there.’’

(Jim McBride of the Globe staff contributed to this report.)

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.