Patriots’ Matt Groh is gathering info (and endorsements) at NFL Combine

“I’d say my first recollection of Matt was the year Chris Long came out in the draft,” Caserio said. “At the time, Matt was helping [his father] Al, who was [the coach] at the University of Virginia. So, we flew in to work Chris out and Matt picked us up at the airport and drove us to the workout, so that was kind of my first introduction to Matt.”

Caserio, the Texans general manager, has a long relationship with Groh, the Patriots’ new director of player personnel, that spans two decades and a litany of jobs — the first of which was chauffeur.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Caserio beamed when Matt Groh’s name came up Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Coincidentally, both Long and Groh landed in New England — and won a Super Bowl — years after that car ride.

Groh was spotted Tuesday in the halls of the Indiana Convention Center, where he is helping to lead the Patriots brigade as it puts potential draftees through the paces.

In addition to helping out his father, Matt earned a law degree at Virginia, but after three years of legal maneuvers, he eschewed his life in the courts for a life on the gridiron. He worked for Caserio for the first 10 years of his career.

“Matt’s had a unique background,” said Caserio. “But to make the transition or leap from his legal background, which he obviously had career and certain aspirations there, and to kind of transition into football, I’d say it’s fairly rare.

“But he wasn’t opposed to starting; he started in the same role I started in when I was in New England in 2001 as a scouting assistant.”

While offering a scouting report on his protégé, Caserio sounded like a bit of a proud papa.

“Matt’s really smart,” said Caserio. “He works hard. He has a really good grasp of players and he has a good understanding of football.

“He’s been around football a long time, whether it was his dad or his brother Mike [the Giants receivers coach], he’s been around the game, and his growth and development is really a credit to his work ethic and his thoughtfulness and his intelligence and I think a lot of people in the building in New England have a lot of confidence in Matt and what he’s capable of doing.”

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll also paid the 41-year-old Groh , a high compliment.

“A very good person,” he said. “Very detailed. Hard worker. Really good teammate.”

The Patriots promoted Groh last month to fill the vacancy left by Dave Ziegler, who is now the Raiders GM.

Groh has risen through the ranks in the New England organization.

He held the title of college scouting director last year and was the franchise’s main point person during Senior Bowl Week in Mobile, Ala.

Following a stellar high school career, where as the starting quarterback he led Chaminade High in Mineola, N.Y., to the Catholic Football League title as a senior, Groh played at Princeton, where he graduated in 2003 before earning his law degree.

“It’s a good strong family,” Bill Belichick said in 2019. “Matt’s done a great job for us. He’s kind of worked his way up. Left his law career behind and converted to football and he’s done an excellent job of scouting for us and helping build the depth of our football team.”

Last April, Belichick praised Matt Patricia, Ziegler, Groh, and scouting consultant Eliot Wolf as the people who “really carried the ball” during the predraft process.

“I’m really happy for him and the opportunity he has in front of him,” said the coach. “There’s still a lot of great people in that building that I’m close with, and Matt’s one of them. [National scout] Cam Williams is another one; you know, he kind of started in a scouting role and has taken on some additional responsibilities.

“So, there’s a fair amount of us that have left but there’s still some pretty good ones there, so excited for the opportunity Matt has in front of him for sure.”





