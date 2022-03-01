Peabody girls’ basketball pulls together, takes down Lynn Classical

“It was a good effort all around,” Peabody coach Stan McKeen said. “I thought all 12 people did a good job.”

Northeastern Conference MVP Logan Lomasney battled foul trouble all evening and picked up her fourth just two minutes into the second half, and senior Janelle Baetzel went down early with a right knee injury. The No. 28 Tanners would have to test their depth, and it held strong in a 61-37 preliminary-round win over No. 37 Lynn Classical at home.

The Peabody girls’ basketball team faced an early hurdle to open its Division 1 state tournament run Tuesday.

Sophomore forward Abigail Bettencourt became the chief catalyst. Bettencourt scored a team-high 15 points by methodically searching for her shots and capitalizing on fast breaks. She and senior captain Emma Bloom (12 points) both reached double figures.

“We played together, we played as one, and we didn’t worry about one person doing it all,” Bettencourt said.

Bettencourt’s production was part of a family effort. Her sister Isabel scored 8 points and cousins Taylor (6 points) and Allyson (1 point) also got on the score sheet.

“We’ve played with each other since we were little, playing in the backyard,” Bettencourt said. “We grew up together. So it’s just like we know where each other are on the court.”

Peabody (18-3) could stifle almost any opposing possession when it had time to solidify its halfcourt man defense. When Lomasney picked up her fourth foul with 5:53 left in the third quarter, the Tanners switched to a zone but never lost a step, outscoring Lynn Classical 37-9 from that point.

The Rams (16-5) tried to apply pressure in transition with long passes and full-court presses but ran out of steam. Senior Reese Brinkler led them with 10 points.

“I had to go into a zone because of the foul trouble,” McKeen said. “I knew if we continued to play man, we were in trouble. So they struggled against that as well.”

The Tanners advance to Attleboro, where they face an imposing matchup on Friday (7 p.m.) against No. 4 Bishop Feehan.

Braintree 58, Durfee 41 — Senior Hailey Sherrick (19 points) led the 27th-seeded Wamps (11-9) to the victory.

Newton South 58, Shrewsbury 33 — Juniors Maddy Genser (23 points) and Tatum Murray (19 points) led the No. 32 seed Lions (12-9) over the No. 33 seed Colonials (10-11). Newton South advances to face No. 1 seed Andover on Friday.

Division 2 State

Ashland 54, Somerset Berkley 44 — Juniors Melissa Leone and Carlie Marella accounted for all the points with 27 each for the No. 22 seeded Clockers (10-11) in their win over the No. 43 Raiders.

Duxbury 55, Middleborough 48 — Molly Donovan netted 24 points to lead the No. 31 seed Clippers (12-10) to a win over No. 34 Middleborough. Skye Cerow added 14 and Lucy Laviolette had 8 points.

Masconomet 50, Marblehead 29 — Krystal Zepaj sank 12 points to lead No. 25 seed Masco (14-6) past the No. 40 Magicians.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 68, Chicopee Comprehensive 50 — Freshman Ava Orlando (21 points), eighth-grader Ellie Orlando (19) and senior Ava Foley (16) led the No. 29 seeded Cougars (12-9) to a win over the No. 36 Colts.

Division 3 State

Arlington Catholic 40, Essex Tech 22 — Senior Ali O’Keefe scored a career-high 20 points and hit six 3-pointers to lead the 32-seeded Cougars (6-15) to their first state tournament win since 2017. AC will face No. 1 seed Medway Friday.

Cardinal Spellman 56, Putnam 53 — Alyssa Belmont’s 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted the No. 29 seed Cardinals (9-14) over the No. 36 seed Beavers (10-11). Kaci Belmont’s 20 points led the Cardinals, who will face No. 4 seed Rockland on Friday.

Latin Academy 52, Diman 28 — Senior Nellie Conklin put up an alternative double-double (17 rebounds, 10 assists) and added 6 points and 7 steals, and senior Ruth Norton fired in a game-high 27 points in lifting the No. 28 Dragons (13-3) to victory. Latin Academy will face No. 5 seed Dover Sherborn on Friday.

Division 4 State

Cape Cod Academy 64, Lynn Tech 32 — Jenna Marsh (18 points), MacKenzie Balfore (15) and Lili Shanahan (14) led the No. 29 seed Seahawks (9-11) past the No. 36 Tigers.

New Mission 71, Bay Path 64 — Jourdan Ferreira (27 points), Tamia Darling (23) and Amy Mariano (14) led the No. 32 seeded Titans (11-6) to the double overtime win against No. 33 Bay Path.

Division 5 State

Hull 59, Saint Joseph Prep 24 — The 23rd-seeded Pirates (5-14) advanced with 16 points each from junior Lucy Peters and sophomore Kristina Orpen. Senior Nina Tiani rounded out the Hull scorers in double figures with 10.

South Shore Voc-Tech 49, CASH 21 — Ellery Campbell scored 27 points, and Alex Collins chipped in 7 points to lead the No. 31 seed Vikings (17-4) to victory. South Shore plays No. 2 Springfield International on Friday.

Westport 74, Prospect Hill 27 — Korynne Holden (19 points, 6 assists, 6 steals), Lily Pichette (16 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists) and Leah Sylvain (12 points, 6 assists, 5 steals) led the No. 22 seed Wildcats (14-7). Westport will face No. 11 seed Douglas on Thursday.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Vitoria Poejo, Joseph Pohoryles and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.