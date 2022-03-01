fb-pixel Skip to main content
men's college basketball notebook

Previewing this week’s men’s college basketball conference tournaments

By Joe Sullivan Globe correspondent,Updated March 1, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Vermont should be too much to handle for the rest of the competition in America East.Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Now we turn to Part 3. The men’s college basketball season is divided into four parts: nonconference play, conference play, conference tournaments, and the NCAA Tournament.

Part 3 began with the Northeast Conference and continues every day until Selection Sunday. Here’s a look at the conference tournaments tipping off this week:

America East

March 6, 9, 12 (at higher seeds)

Favorite: Vermont. The Catamounts had one weird slip-up vs. Hartford, but that’s it.

Contenders: UMBC, Albany. We’d list Stony Brook but the Seawolves have been banished because they’re moving to the CAA. A mistake.

Possible bid stealer: UMass Lowell. The River Hawks made the final last season and still have the potential as shown by how well they played against Vermont last week.

Prediction: Vermont. The Catamounts own this league.

Atlantic Sun

March 1, 3, 5, 8 (at higher seeds)

Favorite: Liberty. The Flames’ miniature point guard, 5-9 Darius McGhee, is a great low-major player who can dominate games.

Contenders: Jacksonville State, Jacksonville, Bellarmine. Don’t confuse the Jacksonvilles. Jacksonville State is in Alabama.

Possible bid stealer: Florida Gulf Coast. Point guard Tavian Dunn-Martin, who previously played at Akron and Duquesne, has been seen blowing kisses to the crowd after hitting 3-pointers.

Prediction: Florida Gulf Coast. Since baseball is at a standstill, I expect Chris Sale to be in attendance for the big victory.

Big South

March 2, 4-6 (first round at higher seed, then Charlotte, N.C.)

Favorite: Longwood. The Lancers were never good until coach Griff Aldrich, a practicing lawyer and grassroots coach, built them up into the top team in this league.

Contenders: Winthrop, Gardner-Webb. Winthrop is not the league power it once was but still has some of the best players in the league.

Possible bid stealer: UNC Asheville. The Bulldogs had a big rally that fell short against Longwood in early February.

Prediction: Winthrop. The Eagles have finished the season strong and hold victories over Washington and Furman.

CAA

March 5-8 (at Washington)

Favorite: UNC Wilmington. The Seahawks, picked to finish last in the preseason, have continually stunned everyone.

Contenders: Towson, Hofstra, Delaware. A key player for Towson is forward is Nicolas Timberlake, pride of Braintree High.

Possible bid stealer: Northeastern. If the Huskies can limit turnovers, they match up well with everyone in the league.

Prediction: Delaware. The Blue Hens have excellent inside-out balance, with five players averaging double figures.

Horizon League

March 1, 3, 7, 8 (at higher seeds, then semifinals, finals at Indianapolis)

Favorite: Cleveland State. It was another great season for coach Dennis Gates, who will be a serious candidate for a job in a bigger conference.

Contenders: Purdue Fort Wayne, Northern Kentucky, Wright State, Oakland. PFW has a player with NCAA experience, point guard Damian Chong Qui, who went last season with Mount St. Mary’s.

Possible bid stealer: Detroit. It wouldn’t be far-fetched if dynamic guard Antoine Davis carried the Titans to the title.

Prediction: Cleveland State. Tre Gomillion has a name that sounds like a lottery winner, but he’s a tough, 6-4 guard and a key player.

Missouri Valley

March 3-6 (at St. Louis)

Favorite: Northern Iowa. Guard A.J. Green had been slowed by a hip injury; when healthy, he’s an All-American-caliber player.

Contenders: Loyola of Chicago, Drake, Missouri State. The Ramblers are still a wonder to behold for those enthralled by fundamental basketball.

Possible bid stealer: Bradley. Balanced scoring and defense would make the difference.

Prediction: Drake. The Ring Dings have a veteran team that was disappointing but has come to life lately, including two victories over Loyola.

Northeast

Feb. 28, March 2, 5, 8 (at higher seed)

Favorite: Bryant. The Bulldogs have the nation’s leading scorer in forward Peter Kiss at 25.1 ppg.

Contenders: Wagner, LIU. Wagner overcame a 17-day COVID pause to have a great season. A resilient group.

Possible bid stealer: Sacred Heart. The Pioneers would need skilled guard Tyler Thomas to have an explosive tournament.

Prediction: Bryant. The Bulldogs became an outstanding offensive team during the NEC season, averaging 83 points per game.

Ohio Valley

March 2-5 (at Evansville, Ind.)

Favorite: Murray State. The Racers may not have a player as great Ja Morant, but they have a great inside-out combination with big man K.J. Williams and guard Tevin Brown.

Contenders: Belmont, Morehead State. Belmont needs to find its outside shooting touch.

Possible bid stealer: Tennessee State. The improving Tigers need to capitalize on their athleticism and size.

Prediction: Murray State. As long as the selection committee gives proper respect to the Racers, they’re a threat to advance to the Sweet 16.

Patriot League

March 1, 3, 6, 9 (at higher seed)

Favorite: Colgate. After a shaky nonconference season, the Toothbrushes found their footing and dominated this league.

Contenders: Boston University, Navy. At this point, it would be surprising if BU could put together a series of good games.

Possible bid stealer: Holy Cross. This would be beyond stunning, but the Purple Bees would need Gerrale Gates to show he’s the best inside player in the league.

Prediction: Colgate. Playing well with the home-court advantage will be hard to beat.

Southern

March 4-7 (at Asheville, N.C.)

Favorite: Chattanooga. The Mocs’ Malachi Smith is the best guard in the league, but they’ve hit a little rut.

Contenders: Furman, Samford, VMI. The Paladins are battle-tested but did lose twice to Chattanooga.

Possible bid stealer: UNC Greensboro. The Spartans just won at Chattanooga.

Prediction: Chattanooga. The Mocs have other weapons beside Smith, including Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa.

Summit

March 5-8 (at Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Favorite: South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits have been untouchable, finishing 18-0 in the league.

Contenders: Oral Roberts, North Dakota State. Max Abmas, one of the leading scorers in the country, could push Oral to the title by himself.

Possible bid stealer: Western Illinois. The Leathernecks need to regain their earlier form, when they started the season 11-2.

Prediction: South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits play quickly, averaging more than 80 points per game with five players in double figures.

Sun Belt

March 3, 5-7 (at Pensacola, Fla.)

Favorite: Texas State. Coach T.J. Johnson has been in San Marcos for two seasons and has two regular-season titles.

Contenders: Appalachian State, Troy. Senior guard Adrian Delph leads the way for App State.

Possible bid stealer: Arkansas State. The Wolves looked like a contender before stumbling at the end of the regular season.

Prediction: Texas State. The Bobcats succeed with balanced scoring and good defense.

WCC

March 3-8 (at Las Vegas)

Favorite: Gonzaga. If you love high-speed offensive basketball — and who doesn’t? — the Zags are highly entertaining.

Contenders: Saint Mary’s, San Francisco. Mary’s showed it can contend with Gonzaga, upsetting the Zags last Saturday, but it won’t have the home-court advantage in Vegas.

Possible bid stealer: Santa Clara. Steve Nash’s old school has had a great season that has been necessarily noticed.

Prediction: Gonzaga. The Zags tower over everyone.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsullivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan.

