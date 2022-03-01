Previewing this week’s men’s college basketball conference tournaments

Part 3 began with the Northeast Conference and continues every day until Selection Sunday. Here’s a look at the conference tournaments tipping off this week:

Now we turn to Part 3. The men’s college basketball season is divided into four parts: nonconference play, conference play, conference tournaments, and the NCAA Tournament.

March 6, 9, 12 (at higher seeds)

Favorite: Vermont. The Catamounts had one weird slip-up vs. Hartford, but that’s it.

Contenders: UMBC, Albany. We’d list Stony Brook but the Seawolves have been banished because they’re moving to the CAA. A mistake.

Possible bid stealer: UMass Lowell. The River Hawks made the final last season and still have the potential as shown by how well they played against Vermont last week.

Advertisement

Prediction: Vermont. The Catamounts own this league.

Atlantic Sun

March 1, 3, 5, 8 (at higher seeds)

Favorite: Liberty. The Flames’ miniature point guard, 5-9 Darius McGhee, is a great low-major player who can dominate games.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Contenders: Jacksonville State, Jacksonville, Bellarmine. Don’t confuse the Jacksonvilles. Jacksonville State is in Alabama.

Possible bid stealer: Florida Gulf Coast. Point guard Tavian Dunn-Martin, who previously played at Akron and Duquesne, has been seen blowing kisses to the crowd after hitting 3-pointers.

Prediction: Florida Gulf Coast. Since baseball is at a standstill, I expect Chris Sale to be in attendance for the big victory.

Big South

March 2, 4-6 (first round at higher seed, then Charlotte, N.C.)

Favorite: Longwood. The Lancers were never good until coach Griff Aldrich, a practicing lawyer and grassroots coach, built them up into the top team in this league.

Contenders: Winthrop, Gardner-Webb. Winthrop is not the league power it once was but still has some of the best players in the league.

Possible bid stealer: UNC Asheville. The Bulldogs had a big rally that fell short against Longwood in early February.

Advertisement

Prediction: Winthrop. The Eagles have finished the season strong and hold victories over Washington and Furman.

CAA

March 5-8 (at Washington)

Favorite: UNC Wilmington. The Seahawks, picked to finish last in the preseason, have continually stunned everyone.

Contenders: Towson, Hofstra, Delaware. A key player for Towson is forward is Nicolas Timberlake, pride of Braintree High.

Possible bid stealer: Northeastern. If the Huskies can limit turnovers, they match up well with everyone in the league.

Prediction: Delaware. The Blue Hens have excellent inside-out balance, with five players averaging double figures.

Horizon League

March 1, 3, 7, 8 (at higher seeds, then semifinals, finals at Indianapolis)

Favorite: Cleveland State. It was another great season for coach Dennis Gates, who will be a serious candidate for a job in a bigger conference.

Contenders: Purdue Fort Wayne, Northern Kentucky, Wright State, Oakland. PFW has a player with NCAA experience, point guard Damian Chong Qui, who went last season with Mount St. Mary’s.

Possible bid stealer: Detroit. It wouldn’t be far-fetched if dynamic guard Antoine Davis carried the Titans to the title.

Prediction: Cleveland State. Tre Gomillion has a name that sounds like a lottery winner, but he’s a tough, 6-4 guard and a key player.

Missouri Valley

March 3-6 (at St. Louis)

Favorite: Northern Iowa. Guard A.J. Green had been slowed by a hip injury; when healthy, he’s an All-American-caliber player.

Contenders: Loyola of Chicago, Drake, Missouri State. The Ramblers are still a wonder to behold for those enthralled by fundamental basketball.

Advertisement

Possible bid stealer: Bradley. Balanced scoring and defense would make the difference.

Prediction: Drake. The Ring Dings have a veteran team that was disappointing but has come to life lately, including two victories over Loyola.

Northeast

Feb. 28, March 2, 5, 8 (at higher seed)

Favorite: Bryant. The Bulldogs have the nation’s leading scorer in forward Peter Kiss at 25.1 ppg.

Contenders: Wagner, LIU. Wagner overcame a 17-day COVID pause to have a great season. A resilient group.

Possible bid stealer: Sacred Heart. The Pioneers would need skilled guard Tyler Thomas to have an explosive tournament.

Prediction: Bryant. The Bulldogs became an outstanding offensive team during the NEC season, averaging 83 points per game.

Ohio Valley

March 2-5 (at Evansville, Ind.)

Favorite: Murray State. The Racers may not have a player as great Ja Morant, but they have a great inside-out combination with big man K.J. Williams and guard Tevin Brown.

Contenders: Belmont, Morehead State. Belmont needs to find its outside shooting touch.

Possible bid stealer: Tennessee State. The improving Tigers need to capitalize on their athleticism and size.

Prediction: Murray State. As long as the selection committee gives proper respect to the Racers, they’re a threat to advance to the Sweet 16.

Patriot League

March 1, 3, 6, 9 (at higher seed)

Favorite: Colgate. After a shaky nonconference season, the Toothbrushes found their footing and dominated this league.

Contenders: Boston University, Navy. At this point, it would be surprising if BU could put together a series of good games.

Advertisement

Possible bid stealer: Holy Cross. This would be beyond stunning, but the Purple Bees would need Gerrale Gates to show he’s the best inside player in the league.

Prediction: Colgate. Playing well with the home-court advantage will be hard to beat.

Southern

March 4-7 (at Asheville, N.C.)

Favorite: Chattanooga. The Mocs’ Malachi Smith is the best guard in the league, but they’ve hit a little rut.

Contenders: Furman, Samford, VMI. The Paladins are battle-tested but did lose twice to Chattanooga.

Possible bid stealer: UNC Greensboro. The Spartans just won at Chattanooga.

Prediction: Chattanooga. The Mocs have other weapons beside Smith, including Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa.

Summit

March 5-8 (at Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Favorite: South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits have been untouchable, finishing 18-0 in the league.

Contenders: Oral Roberts, North Dakota State. Max Abmas, one of the leading scorers in the country, could push Oral to the title by himself.

Possible bid stealer: Western Illinois. The Leathernecks need to regain their earlier form, when they started the season 11-2.

Prediction: South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits play quickly, averaging more than 80 points per game with five players in double figures.

Sun Belt

March 3, 5-7 (at Pensacola, Fla.)

Favorite: Texas State. Coach T.J. Johnson has been in San Marcos for two seasons and has two regular-season titles.

Contenders: Appalachian State, Troy. Senior guard Adrian Delph leads the way for App State.

Possible bid stealer: Arkansas State. The Wolves looked like a contender before stumbling at the end of the regular season.

Advertisement

Prediction: Texas State. The Bobcats succeed with balanced scoring and good defense.

WCC

March 3-8 (at Las Vegas)

Favorite: Gonzaga. If you love high-speed offensive basketball — and who doesn’t? — the Zags are highly entertaining.

Contenders: Saint Mary’s, San Francisco. Mary’s showed it can contend with Gonzaga, upsetting the Zags last Saturday, but it won’t have the home-court advantage in Vegas.

Possible bid stealer: Santa Clara. Steve Nash’s old school has had a great season that has been necessarily noticed.

Prediction: Gonzaga. The Zags tower over everyone.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsullivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan.