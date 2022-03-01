State girls’ hockey tournament will crown two champions, but the Division 1 and 2 fields have a new look

Austin Prep will take its final shot at a state title before the school moves on to the NEPSAC in the fall.

The finals for both Division 1 and Division 2 will be played on Causeway Street, with loaded fields competing to hoist the championship trophy. Following sweeping realignments to place Catholic schools and co-ops in Division 1 and public schools in Division 2, the tournaments will feature a different look. Woburn, the No. 12 seed in Division 2, will not be able to defend the program’s Division 1 co-championship (along with Austin Prep) from 2020.

The road to TD Garden is officially underway.

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 Austin Prep (22-0)

Sleeper: No. 16 Winthrop (17-0-1)

Best matchup: Friday, No. 14 Pope Francis (12-7-1) vs. No. 19 Quincy/North Quincy (12-8), Smead Arena, Springfield, 7 p.m.

By the numbers: The top-seeded Cougars boast a goal differential of 126 goals for and 9 against . . . Behind the strength of senior captain Summer Tallent, No. 16 Winthrop has only surrendered 20 goals . . . No. 7 Bishop Feehan qualified for the state tournament for the first time in program history . . . . Quincy/North Quincy will travel 96.6 miles to Smead Arena in Springfield to battle the Cardinals.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maeve Carey, Austin Prep — The Cougars’ offense may get the headlines, but the junior leads a stingy defense while also dishing out 16 helpers.

Jessica Driscoll, Methuen/Tewksbury — A member of the 2019 state championship squad, the senior forward enters her final postseason having notched 21 goals and 11 assists this season.

Lily Prendergast, Notre Dame-Hingham — With a .965 save percentage and 1.15 goals against average, the junior goalie will prove a tough foe for opponents.

Maddie Krepelka, Arlington — If the Spy Ponders go far, the junior will be key, with 30 goals and 18 assists this winter.

Maggie Lynch, Quincy/North Quincy — The most prolific scorer in the tournament, the junior has notched 50 goals this season and 138 for her career.

Summer Tallent, Winthrop — The senior captain, the program’s career leader in wins and shutouts, owns a .939 save percentage and allows only 1.15 goals per game.

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Duxbury (17-2-2)

Sleepers: No. 9 Canton (14-6), No. 7 Westwood (14-4-2)

Best matchup: Thursday, No. 17 Medway/Ashland (13-6-1) at No. 16 Falmouth (12-7-1), 7:10 p.m.

By the numbers: No. 3 King Philip enters the tournament on a hot streak, winning 13 of its last 14 games . . . With no state tournament last winter, 2020 co-champions No. 9 Canton and No. 18 Wellesley will take a shot at the top again. Wellesley also won in 2018 and 2019. No. 21 Barnstable will travel 92.6 miles to visit No. 12 Woburn at O’Brien Rink.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ayla Abban, Duxbury — The junior has been a standout for the Dragons, scoring 32 goals with 11 assists.

Carolyn Durand, Canton — Sporting a 13-3 record with five shutouts, the junior has amassed a 0.95 goals against average and a .94 save percentage since her return to the lineup from injury.

Annie Ettenhoffer, Winchester — The junior provides offensive value (6 goals, 17 assists) while anchoring the defense.

Kelly Holmes, King Philip — With 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists), the talented sophomore paces the Warriors’ offense.

Colleen Quirk, Natick — The senior captain leads the Redhawks 25 goals with nine assists.

Allison Zeoli, Pembroke — A staunch defender of the blue line, the senior has been key as her team rides a nine game winning streak into the tournament.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.