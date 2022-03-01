Stoughton/Brockton boys’ hockey nets a first: a postseason victory

“For me, it was relief,” coach Dan Mark said of his reaction to the goal, which made it a 4-1 game. “The kids at that point felt that they were going to win that game.”

The eventual 7-1 win Tuesday at Asiaf Rink in Brockton gave the 31st-seeded Boxer Knights (11-10-2) was the first in the co-op program’s first MIAA tournament appearance in its three-season existence, and Stoughton’s first overall since 2006.

With 21 seconds left in the second period, Cooper Card showed no hesitation. The puck found the sophomore defenseman shortly after a faceoff, and he buried a wrist shot to make the most of a power play, extending Stoughton/Brockton’s lead in its Division 3 boys’ hockey preliminary game against Diman.

Junior forwards Sean Farley and Charlie Caputo gave S/B a two-goal lead entering the second period, but senior forward Connor Faria responded early in the second period for the 34th-seeded Bengals (9-10-0).

The sophomores took over from there, scoring four of the last five goals for the Boxer Knights.

Colby Strunk scored the first of his two-goal night to open the lead back to 2, before Card buried his goal to give his team all the momentum before the second intermission.

“We’ve been in that position before where we give up a goal and it takes the wind out of your sails,” Mark said. “I think it really hurt them.”

Aidan Obrock opened up the scoring for the Boxer Knights in the third period, as the third line broke out and he buried a wrist shot over the glove to extend the lead to 5-1.

“They’re feeling good about themselves,” Mark said of his bottom six forwards. “They’re getting some swagger out there, they’re feeling like they belong. They’re playing really well, I can’t say enough good things about those lines. They’ve played consistently well.”

Senior forward Matt Young added a goal, before Strunk ended the scoring with his second of the night. On what Strunk did well, Mark said simply, “he shot the puck.”

“He’s a very skilled player, likes to stickhandle a lot,” he said. “But his goals today were just from shooting the puck [when he had his opportunities].”

Junior Chris Andrade made 16 saves in goal for the win.

“He’s 100 percent focused,” Mark said. “He really focuses, there’ll be stretches when he doesn’t see a lot of action, but he’ll still come up with a big save. That’s not an easy thing to do.”

When Stoughton and Brockton came together for the co-op team, Mark said it went quite well, since the players knew each other from playing with each other growing up. It’s the added depth that has helped that team break into the playoffs.

“I really like the team composition that we have,” he said. “We have four lines and five defensemen that we play regularly, and a lot of teams don’t do that.”

Mark said the players are getting used to playing with bigger crowds, and it’s helping their focus in big games.

“I think the big thing is the kids got to realize they can win,” he said. “Some kids accept losing and expect to lose. They started to realize they can win some games here.”

Added Mark: “Everybody likes to win, but you have to hate to lose. That’s the difference.”

Division 3 State

Ludlow 5, Apponequet/Old Colony 2 — Junior captain Sam Cocchi scored two of the three goals for the No. 32 Lions in the first minute and 25 seconds in the win at Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield. Sophomore Ryan Kurtz had the other goal in the opening flurry, and senior captain Brandon Gomes and sophomore Alex Gomes added the others for Ludlow (14-6-1), which takes on top seed Marlborough on Thursday. Junior William Harrop and senior Jacob Legault scored for the No. 33 Lakers (10-9-1).

Division 4 State

South Shore Voc-Tech 4, St. John Paul II 2 — Senior Preston Channell added to his state scoring lead with two goals and an assist, and the No. 34 seed Vikings (13-7-1) bounced the No. 31 Lions in a preliminary-round game at Lt. Kennedy Rink in Hyannis.

South Shore trailed 1-0 entering the second period, having given up a shorthanded goal, but Channell answered with his own shorthanded goal at 7:11, then added another 3:28 later for the lead.

“Second period has not been our strongest period,” coach Derek Mariani said.

“That shorthanded goal is such an uplifting goal for the team and can really take the wind out of their sails with the power play. It definitely put us back in the right mind-set.”

With just 15 seconds left in the period, senior Cole Sheehan scored the first of his two goals off assists from Channell and junior Jacob McAleer. Sheehan added his second goal in the third period, sending the Vikings into a first-round matchup with No. 2 seed Watertown on Saturday.

Sophomore Tanner Graden earned the win in net after the team lost its last four games of the regular season.

“It was a very positive thing for Tanner Graden,” Mariani said. “He was struggling a bit down the stretch. To put together this solid game puts him in the right frame of mind too.”

Channell pushed his season scoring totals to 36-29—65. Sheehan (22-33—55) added an assist, and McAleer (24-30—54) finished with two assists.

“It gives them confidence, feeling like they belong there,” Mariani said. “We were struggling at the end of the season with team defense. This showed them they belong there.”

In an in-person meeting Tuesday morning in Franklin, the MIAA football committee unanimously approved, 17-0, to use the current playoff format for the 2022 season.

With only one year of data to account for, the football committee and tournament management committee believed a change to the system so early in the process was unnecessary.

The committee did discuss potential changes, such as raising the minimum amount of wins to qualify from three to four, and placing a 60 percent value on own wins and 40 percent value on opponent’s wins for the power rankings formula.

“Coaches and athletic directors have commented throughout this process that the power rankings needs to have a more positive reflection of wins,” said Milton coach Steve Dembowski, the coaches’ representative on the committee.

“I showed an idea where we put emphasis on margin of victory and that stimulated a lot of conversation. Usually, at least for the top teams, the stronger number in the ratings is for your opponent’s value.”

The committee approved the use of 12-minute quarters for the state finals, which necessitates no more than five games on Saturday. On Dec. 1 and 2, with 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. kickoffs, the MIAA scheduled three finals on two weeknights.

“We are continuing discussions with Kraft Entertainment as they have been supportive of MIAA football at Gillette Stadium,” said associate director Richard Pearson, liaison to the football committee.

Moving forward, a subcommittee will meet over the next few weeks in advance of a full meeting between April 12 and 14. Thoughts on power ratings and margin of victory will be forwarded to the TMC.

Pentucket’s Rubio wins girls’ pentathlon

Pentucket’s Emily Rubio racked up 3,301 points across five events to place first at the MSTCA girls’ indoor pentathlon at the Reggie Lewis Center. Rubio won the high jump with a jump of 1.62 meters, placed second in the long jump, third in both the 55-meter hurdles and 800, and 14th in the shot put.

Westford Academy’s Megan Frazee (3,208), the runner-up, , was first in the 800 with a time of 2:32.11 and second in the 55-meter hurdles. Emma Sanford (South Hadley) finished in the top five in three events and was third overall. Billerica’s Paige Murphy was fourth and Burlington’s Jolene Russo fifth.

Simone Dunbar of Sharon placed first in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8:52, Durfee’s Shakira Cadet won the long jump (5.24 meters), and Brooke Serak of Bishop Feehan won the shot put with her throw of 10.68 meters.

Correspondents Sarah Barber and Matt Doherty and Craig Larson of the Globe staff contributed to this story.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.