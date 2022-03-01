UMass to part ways with men’s basketball coach Matt McCall at end of season

The UMass men’s basketball team announced a “change in leadership,” effective at the conclusion of the season, with coach Matt McCall set to wrap up his five-year tenure in charge of the Minutemen. McCall has posted a record of 58-81 with two games to play this season. An 8-10 record in the Atlantic 10 in 2019-20 marked UMass’s highest conference win total under his stewardship, with the team’s only winning overall record coming in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign (8-7, 6-4 A-10). “I want to thank Matt for his five years of service to UMass and our basketball program,” said athletic director Ryan Bamford in a statement. “Matt poured himself in to this role and has been a great teammate and partner as we worked to build a championship program. Unfortunately, we have not met the results we desire on the court and I believe a change at the end of the season is in the best interest of the program.” McCall’s Minutemen have never made it past the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a 10-day contract with two-time All-Star and veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas, the former Celtic. The Hornets have been thin at point guard since trading Ish Smith to the Washington Wizards for forward/center Montrezl Harrell. The 5-foot-9-inch, 189-pound Thomas is expected to add depth behind LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. The 33-year-old Thomas hasn’t seen significant playing time in the NBA since the 2019-20 season, when he played 40 games for the Wizards and averaged 12.2 points per game. He has bounced around this season, playing a combined five games for the Lakers and Mavericks.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Bob Baffert sues Churchill Downs over two-year suspension

Bob Baffert has sued Churchill Downs and track leadership in federal court, seeking to overturn the embattled Hall of Fame horse trainer’s two-year suspension on grounds it violated his due process rights. The suit names Churchill Downs Inc., CEO William C. Carstanjen, and board chair R. Alex Rankin. The historic track suspended Baffert last spring through 2023 and cited a recent spate of failed drug tests by his horses, including now-deceased colt Medina Spirit after he won the Kentucky Derby. A postrace drug test revealed the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system, which is allowed in Kentucky but prohibited on race day. Kentucky racing stewards last week disqualified Medina Spirit and handed Baffert a 90-day suspension and $7,500 fine. Churchill Downs recognized runner-up Mandaloun as the Derby winner. Baffert and his representatives have argued that the steroid in Medina Spirit came from the topical ointment Otomax, rather than an injection that is banned. Churchill Downs called Baffert’s lawsuit disappointing but not surprising in a statement and said it would fight the suit and defend the company’s rights. Medina Spirit died Dec. 6 from what Baffert said was a heart attack following a workout at Santa Anita in California. A necropsy revealed no definitive cause. . The horse’s ashes will be interred at a retirement farm for thoroughbred horses in Kentucky.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic splits with longtime coach Marian Vajda

Novak Djokovic and coach Marian Vajda are no longer working together, splitting up after 15 years and 20 Grand Slam titles. “Marian has been by my side during the most important and memorable moments in my career,” Djokovic said in a post to his website. “Together we have achieved some incredible things and I am very grateful for his friendship and dedication over the last 15 years. While he might be leaving the professional team he will always be family and I can’t thank him enough for all he has done.” During Vajda’s tenure, Djokovic also picked up other coaches at various times. They took a break from each other in 2017 but reunited the next year. The announcement of the change came one day after Djokovic dropped out of the No. 1 ranking for the first time in two years, sliding to No. 2 behind Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic’s 361 total weeks atop the ATP are a record, as are his seven times finishing a season at No. 1.

Advertisement

Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Northern California, police said. Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday in San Jose and is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said on Twitter. Velasquez transitioned to pro wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.