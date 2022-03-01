With solid depth, Bedford boys’ basketball is height of efficiency in opening rout of Wilmington

Bedford (15-6) opened with a 10-0 burst and took a 42-26 halftime lead thanks to stellar play off the bench from sophomores Justice Buchannan (19 points) and Camdyn Shoesmith (10 points, 9 rebounds).

The No. 22 Bucs cruised to a 92-50 victory over No. 43 Wilmington, and will advance to play at No. 11 Holyoke on Friday (6:30 p.m.) in a Division 2 first-round matchup.

Playing in a packed gym in the program’s first state tournament game since 2019, Bedford jumped all over visiting Wilmington in a Division 2 boys’ basketball preliminary-round game Tuesday night.

Seniors Dylan DiGangi (12 points, 11 rebounds), Matt Forman (14 points), and Max Alper (15 points, 5 assists) kept the pedal to the floor to open a 20-point lead early in the third quarter and the Bucs never looked back, as 10 different players registered a field goal in the rout.

Advertisement

Max Alper and Bedford were looking sharp in their tournament opener. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“We generally go 9 or 10 deep,” Bedford coach Anthony Halls said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can play and there’s not a lot of drop-off from the starters to the bench. We keep guys fresh and we can run up and down the floor all night if we want to.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Halls took over this season following the sudden death last summer of former Bedford coach Ryan Kilian, who had been rebuilding the program with help from Halls and that group of seniors.

For DiGangi and his teammates, all of whom play with Kilian’s initials on their jersey, the win has extra significance.

“I played for coach Kilian since my sophomore year, and I knew him as a teacher since middle school,” DiGangi said. “Playing for his memory, with friends I’ve been playing with since third grade, we wanted to come out here tonight and get the win.”

Bedford’s Jacori McNeil (1) made the steal, much to the dismay of Wilmington’s Tyler Rourke (24). Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Medfield 72, Somerset Berkley 38 — Senior Kevin Cronin (23 points, 12 rebounds), Charlie Katsikaris (14 points), and Brendan Lawless (10 assists) powered the 23rd-seeded Warriors (15-7) to the victory.

Advertisement

Division 1 State

Hingham 53, St. Paul 35 — Liam McBride tossed in 22 points for the No. 24 Harbormen (15-8) in the preliminary-round win.

Division 2 State

Fitchburg 65, Whitman-Hanson 61 — Nico Caputi (16 points) and Darnell Thomas (15 points) led the No. 39 seed Red Raiders (11-10) to an upset win over the No. 26 Panthers (12-11). Fitchburg will play No. 7 seed Norwood on Thursday.

Medfield 72, Somerset Berkley 38 — Senior Kevin Cronin (23 points, 12 rebounds), Charlie Katsikaris (14 points), and Brendan Lawless (10 assists) powered the 23rd-seeded Warriors (15-7) to the victory.

Middleborough 70, Dighton-Rehoboth 63 — Gianni Perea (20 points, 4 rebounds), Jacob Briggs (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Cam Downey (13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks) led the No. 31 seed Sachems (14-7) to victory. Middleborough moves on to face No. 2 seed Mansfield on Friday.

Revere 73, Springfield Sci-Tech 60 — Senior Ramadan Barry (21 points), junior Domenic Boudreau (16 points) and sophomore David Cruceta (14 points) led the No. 45 seed Patriots (11-10) to an upset win over the No. 20 seed Cybercats (8-12). Revere moves on to face No. 13 seed Scituate on Friday.

Division 3 State

Bishop Stang 76, Martha’s Vineyard 61 — Sophomore Ethan Clarke (28 points, 4 rebounds, 5 steals) and freshman Sage Baptiste (15 points, 15 rebounds) led the No. 26 seed Spartans (9-12) past the No. 39 seed Vineyarders (10-11). The Spartans face No. 7 seed New Mission on Friday.

Advertisement

Gloucester 61, Auburn 45 — Zach Oliver and Nate Montagnino scored 14 points apiece, and Montagnino grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the No. 22 seed Fishermen (8-13) to victory. Gloucester plays No. 11 seed Archbishop Williams on Friday.

Division 4 State

Uxbridge 58, Bay Path 37 — Drew Gniadek netted 30 points for the 30th-seeded Spartans (11-10) against No. 35 Bay Path.

Correspondents Sarah Barber, Vitoria Poejo, Joseph Pohoryles and AJ Traub contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.