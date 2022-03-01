With strong rebounding advantage, Duxbury girls’ basketball grabs an opening tournament victory

“I was super happy we lived up to the expectation I had about that, because we’re such a long team,” said Molly Donovan, a sophomore guard who finished with 24 points and 17 boards. “If we’re physical, we can rebound every single time.”

Molly Donovan, Skye Cerow, Amanda Donovan, and the rest of the 31st-seeded Dragons did just that, securing a steady stream of offensive rebounds en route to a 55-48 home win in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 2 tournament.

DUXBURY — Coming into Tuesday’s matchup with Middleborough, the Duxbury girls’ basketball players and coaches suspected that if they controlled the glass they would have a strong chance to control the game.

Cerow, a freshman forward, picked an ideal time to play the best game of her young career with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks. The Dragons (12-10) fed off her energy and turned a 29-28 halftime deficit into their first tournament win since 2018.

The Duxbury bench was happy with the Dragons' performance against Middleborough. DebeeTlumacki

Senior Alex Williams paced the 34th-seeded Sachems (13-10) with 23 points, including several deep 3-pointers, but the Dragons wore Middleborough down inside.

“We played hard and got after it,” Duxbury coach Brian Keller said. “If we do that, we can play with anybody. I’m so proud of the kids.”

Cerow, who has consistently improved in year one, kept the ball high and shot over the outstretched arms of Middleborough defenders who couldn’t do much to prevent her from getting shots off. She scored eight points in the first quarter, kept the momentum in the second and third, and added a key bucket late in the fourth.

Junior captain Lucy Laviolette buried a corner 3 for the Dragons to extend the lead to 53-48 with 1:04 remaining, then Amanda Donovan hit two timely free throws to cement the victory.

Middleborough coach Jeff Powers, who noted that the Sachems had only two returning contributors coming into the season, credited his team for growing a lot throughout the year. He said Duxbury’s rebounding advantage was partially due to pure size and part effort, but he lauded his group for continuing to scrap all night.

The Dragons, who earned a date with No. 2 Medfield on Friday at 6:30 p.m., have the jitters from their first tournament game out of the way.

“I’m so excited to be able to go to practice tomorrow,” Cerow said. “I think we all weren’t ready for it to end. I’m just so happy we get to play more.”

Middleborough's Shaunna Gallagher (left) and Duxbury's Amanda Donovan went all out in their battle for a loose ball. DebeeTlumacki

