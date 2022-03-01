‘We have a desire to see our children alive.’ Zelensky met with standing ovation after impassioned speech at European Parliament.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew a standing ovation and left an English interpreter fighting back emotion as he spoke about Ukrainian freedom before the European Parliament on Tuesday.

Condemning Russian strikes on Freedom Square in Kharkiv, a major landmark in Ukraine where missiles reportedly struck a government building, opera house, and concert hall, Zelensky declared that every square in Ukraine would soon be called “Freedom Square,” according to a translator.

”We are fighting just for our land and for our freedom,” Zelensky said as an interpreter struggled to hold back emotion. “Every square after today, no matter what it’s called, it’s going to be called ... Freedom Square, in every city of our country.”