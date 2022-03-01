World Taekwondo takes away Putin’s black belt over Ukraine invasion

In a statement , the organization said it “strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine,” noting the war goes against its “vision of ‘Peace is More Precious than Triumph’ and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance.”

World Taekwondo has withdrawn Russia President Vladimir Putin’s honorary black belt in response to his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin received the honorary ninth dan black belt in November 2013, according to World Taekwondo, which is the international governing board for the sport.

The Russian leader is a longtime martial arts practitioner and also holds black belts in Kyokushin karate and Judo, according to Sports Illustrated.

Advertisement

In addition to stripping Putin of his belt, World Taekwondo will not display Russian or Belarusian flags, play their anthems at competitions, or host events in either country.

The move against Putin and Russia more generally is only a one part of a wave of repudiation that is washing over the country since it launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine last week.

Other sports international governing boards, including hockey and skating, have officially excised Russia from competitions.

Some Twitter users applauded the move, with one user thanking the organization, writing, “I was deeply concerned as a practitioner.” Others questioned the significance of removing the honorary belt compared to more serious sanction, and still others wondered why the world leader was awarded the belt in the first place.

“World Taekwondo’s thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war,” the statement said.

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.