‘After Yang’: Can you tell which one is a robot?

Yang (Justin H. Min) is one of these household robots. Owned by a married couple, Jake and Kyra (Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith), he’s a “cultural techno” model. Yang is a big brother to the couple’s adopted daughter. Mika (an extremely adorable Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) is from China, and Yang’s duties include educating her about Chinese culture.

Is domestic futurism a genre? That’s what “After Yang” is. The setting is the not-too-distant whenever. Most everything looks familiar, but it’s far enough away that self-driving cars are the norm, cloning is common, and robotics has advanced to a degree that Techno sapiens exist. “Techno sapiens”? The term’s resemblance to Homo sapiens is intentional. These androids are that similar to humans. It’s the robotics technology of “ Ex Machina ” or “Blade Runner” up close and personal: replicants that reliable in their near-humanity.

When Yang malfunctions, Jake and Kyra have to figure out what to do about it. Or him. Pronouns get tricky when non-humans are otherwise so human. Yang’s still under warranty, but good luck with that. Maybe even more important, they need to placate Mika while they do their figuring.

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, left, and Justin H. Min in "After Yang." Linda Kallerus

Really, in terms of plot that’s about it. The situation provides a framework for the writer-director, Kogonada (“Columbus,” 2017), to dwell on the workings of memory and the various meanings of mortality and family. This is rich and challenging material. “After Yang,” while pleasant enough and certainly distinctive, isn’t altogether up to the challenge.

Kogonada uses a mostly static camera. He’s partial to tableau compositions. The one real exception is a set of sequences consisting of slightly altered repetitions. That is, we see the same events twice, only the second time the angle or some other visual aspect is a bit different. It’s Yang’s memory of the event versus Jake’s or Kyra’s memory of it. At first this is a bit confusing, then it becomes intriguing, but finally it comes to seem stylistically affected, the visual equivalent of a nervous tic.

Colin Farrell, left, and Jodie Turner-Smith in "After Yang." Michael Oneal

“After Yang” is Farrell’s other movie opening this week. In “The Batman,” he’s all but unrecognizable as the Penguin. Here he plays a character about as far away as you can get from supervillainy: Jake is a loving father who owns an artisanal tea shop. He and Yang have an extended conversation about the taste of tea. It’s that sort of movie.

It’s nice to get to hear Farrell use his Irish brogue; and he employs that slight quaver in his voice to good effect. Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”) is a much more striking presence, but she’s largely reduced to being at the office — doing what, we never learn — and calling Farrell on the phone.

The family lives in an everything-just-so house: airy, with lots of wood and glass and uncluttered space. Very Northern California. It’s all so casually affluent it’s like a conspiracy to make materialism seem Zen.

People in the future sure are orderly and quiet, or maybe it’s just that the film’s unforced rhythms encourage that impression. The feel of “After Yang” is like its look: subdued, hushed, insistently understated. The movie’s like a set of wind chimes with hardly any wind. The huffing and puffing of a Big Bad Wolf equivalent, robotic or otherwise, would be welcome.

★★

AFTER YANG

Written and directed by Kogonada; based on a short story by Alexander Weinstein. Starring Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Justin H. Min. At Coolidge Corner, Kendall Square. 95 minutes. PG (thematic elements, language).

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.