Amnesiac’s travails drive ‘The Tourist’ in interesting directions

The first episode of “The Tourist” is a whopper, in a good way. The HBO Max amnesia thriller, which premieres Thursday, begins with a man, played by Jamie Dornan (so: a handsome man), driving across the Australian outback. He suddenly finds himself being chased by a truck, the dust flies, there’s a crash, and when he wakes up in the hospital he has no memory, nothing. He’s just The Man in a bed with a young low-level cop, Helen (the wonderful Danielle Macdonald) in the room offering to help. Sweet and awkward, she seems to be a bit glamorized by him — by his good looks and his vulnerability.

A person with amnesia is a TV drama cliché to some extent, but “The Tourist” gives it freshness and punch. Writers Harry and Jack Williams (of “The Missing” and “Baptiste”) bring us some of the more intimate aspects of knowing nothing about yourself, including the grief that emerges and the inability to make a new start. Knowing you don’t have access to your own history and experience is an existential nightmare — something also portrayed powerfully on Apple TV+’s “Severance.”