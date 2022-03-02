Amnesiac’s travails drive ‘The Tourist’ in interesting directions

The first episode of “The Tourist” is a whopper, in a good way. The HBO Max amnesia thriller, which premieres Thursday, begins with a man, played by Jamie Dornan (so: a handsome man), driving across the Australian outback. He suddenly finds himself being chased by a truck, the dust flies, there’s a crash, and when he wakes up in the hospital he has no memory, nothing. He’s just The Man in a bed with a young low-level cop, Helen (the wonderful Danielle Macdonald) in the room offering to help. Sweet and awkward, she seems to be a bit glamorized by him — by his good looks and his vulnerability.
A person with amnesia is a TV drama cliché to some extent, but “The Tourist” gives it freshness and punch. Writers Harry and Jack Williams (of “The Missing” and “Baptiste”) bring us some of the more intimate aspects of knowing nothing about yourself, including the grief that emerges and the inability to make a new start. Knowing you don’t have access to your own history and experience is an existential nightmare — something also portrayed powerfully on Apple TV+’s “Severance.”
The Man is being chased by a giant Coens-esque dude with pointy boots, and he falls into what promises to be a twisty suspense adventure. He also receives a phone call from a guy who has been buried alive, who blames The Man for his situation and begs him to get him out. Dornan, from “Belfast” and “The Fall” (oh, and the “Fifty Shades” movies), is excellent throughout, as The Man’s paranoid drive to solve his own mystery understandably grows into an obsession. Macdonald is also a big plus, as Helen, who is unhappily engaged, begins to envy The Man’s opportunity for a life reboot.
Alas, the twists become a bit too twisty along the way, and, as is too often the case these days, the story would have been tighter with one or two fewer episodes. Still, it’s an entertaining series that has drive, even when it’s going in the wrong direction.
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com.