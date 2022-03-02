This year’s Oscar-nominated documentary shorts are long on challenging subjects

The image of Lusia Harris as the first woman to sink a basket in Olympics history, when she played for Team USA in 1976, still inspires. Yet, as Ben Proudfoot’s rousing “ The Queen of Basketball ” points out, few people these days remember who she is. Harris, who died in January, at 66, played for Mississippi’s Delta State and led the school to three national championships. At 6 feet 3 inches and with skills like those of her heroes Bill Russell and Oscar Robertson, she and her team stimulated excitement in women’s basketball.

The conflict in Ukraine has overshadowed other issues, but that doesn’t mean they have gone away. Racism, sexism, bullying, the challenges of the disabled, the plight of the homeless, and the tragedy of Afghanistan are among the ills that still fester. The films in the “2022 Oscar Nominated Shorts: Documentary” program vary in style from the conventional to the self-reflexive. They provide terse, provocative reminders of such unresolved injustices and iniquities.

But when Harris graduated there was nowhere to go — the WNBA was decades in the future. She married and had a family; and when the New Orleans Jazz offered her a chance to become the first woman in the NBA, she turned it down. She didn’t think she was good enough. Narrated by Harris with an irrepressible chuckle, the film is a testimonial to a brilliant talent that blossomed too soon.

From "When We Were Bullies." ShortsTV

Sometimes fate has a way of revealing your darkest memories, as happens to experimental filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt in his intricate, poignant, and serendipitous “When We Were Bullies.” While looking over his early film “The Smell of Burning Ants” (1994), about the grim rites of passage he endured as a child, Rosenblatt experienced a Proustian moment, a flashback to an incident in fifth grade in the 1960s when he and a gang of fellow students chased down and stomped the class scapegoat.

By coincidence the voice-over narrator Rosenblatt hired for that film turned out to be one of those classmates, who also remembered the playground assault and filled in some details that Rosenblatt had forgotten. Then the journalist who was writing a story about the film and who had himself been bullied as a kid became obsessed with the story and tracked down a website devoted to Rosenblatt’s school. Rosenblatt requested a photo of his class from the website to which another classmate responded and asked him if he remembered the time they stomped that kid in the playground.

There was no escape. Rosenblatt decided to make this film, tracking down as many witnesses to the incident as he could, even including the now-nonagenarian teacher.

But what about the victim? Does Rosenblatt seek him out, to find out what happened to him, to apologize? The filmmaker employs an often-playful collage of archival film and stills and animation to reach the truth but it doesn’t seem to set him free.

Amaree McKenstry-Hall in "Audible." ShortsTV

The title of Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean’s “Audible” might refer to the football tactic of calling a change of play at the last second at the line of scrimmage. Such signals are communicated differently for the subject of the film, the Maryland School for the Deaf high school football team. Despite their disability, they are a formidable opponent; and at the start of the film are defending a record-breaking winning streak. But a devastating loss shatters their confidence and the players have to rally to go forward. Their star player, Amaree McKenstry-Hall, takes the loss particularly hard and it sparks feelings of anger and alienation.

His situation is the opposite of that of the hearing teenage daughter in a deaf family in the Oscar-nominated feature “CODA.” Instead, he is the only deaf member of his hearing family. He was also adopted and now is struggling to reconcile with the father who abandoned him.

So McKenstry-Hall has more than his share of adolescent angst to go through. Nonetheless, he and his teammates focus on their upcoming big game with a championship team of hearing players, dedicating the contest to a classmate who transferred to a non-deaf school and ended up killing himself. Edited with jolting intensity balanced with moments of reflective stillness, the film employs a sound design that evokes some of the isolation experienced by the players.

From "Lead Me Home." ShortsTV

Not far from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the Oscar ceremony takes place on March 27, are scenes similar to those in Jon Shenk and Pedro Kos’s “Lead Me Home.” In Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, the filmmakers immerse themselves in the lives of a handful of the 500,000 Americans — elderly, addicted, marginalized, sexually abused, or recently unemployed — who have no home to go to at night.

Highway overpasses, sidewalks, parks, and other public places teem with their makeshift shelters, which are regularly raided and swept away by the police. With unsubtle irony the filmmakers cut from these primitive accommodations to those of more fortunate citizens, enjoying such luxuries as running water, a roof over their heads, and a full refrigerator.

Some of the cases are truly heartbreaking, such as the fragile, fearful woman who could be anywhere between 30 and 70 and who bursts into tears when asked how many times she’s been assaulted.

Though probably beyond the scope of a short film, a look into the causes of this blight, such as gentrification and skyrocketing rents, would be welcome. “There’s a better life out there, Patty,” says a good Samaritan to a despondent victim. But where, when, and how?

Shaista, left, and Benazir in "Three Songs for Benazir." ShortsTV

One wonders at the fate of Shaista, the subject of Gulistan and Elizabeth Mirzaei’s bittersweet and poignant “Three Songs for Benazir.” He’s a happy-go-lucky teenager, living in a displaced persons camp outside of Kabul at some time before last year’s Taliban takeover. Newly married, he feels free-spirited enough to invent the title tunes to make his wife laugh. But he realizes that he must think of the future and pursue some occupation that will provide for his family.

His relatives and fellow tribesmen advise him to work in the poppy fields, which seems a sensible choice, since there will always be a market for heroin and other opioids. But idealistic Shaista has ambitions to join the Afghan National Army. Shall practicality or patriotism win out, and given what the future holds, will it make a difference?

