‘Wheel of Fortune’ whiff after whiff baffles the Internet

Another feather in your cap.

Tuesday night on the popular game show, three contestants spent over two minutes trying to guess the last word of a fairly routine phrase:

It was a “Wheel of Fortune” misstep for the ages.

The board was stacked, at first only missing four letters. Contestant Laura gave it a go:

“Another feather in your hat?”

Wrong. And after guessing a correct consonant “P,” she tried again.

“Another feather in your lap?”

Close. But still wrong.

The other two contestants didn’t help much, with Christopher guessing incorrect letters “G” and “D,” and Thomas spinning the wheel twice to hit “bankrupt” and then losing his turn. So Laura gave it one more guess.

“Another feather in your map?”

Ugh. The third time was — obviously — not a charm, and the internet had some strong reactions.

“I am in utter disbelief,” one person posted on Twitter.

“I’d like to solve ... ANOTHER FEATHER IN EVERYTHING BUT YOUR CAP,” another ranted, before thanking “Wheel” for not editing out the lost turns.

“The most infuriating 2:07 of your day,” another tweeted.













