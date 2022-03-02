Coalition of state attorneys general launch probe into whether TikTok harms children and teens

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced an investigation into TikTok, focused on whether the company is designing and promoting its platform in a way that harms the physical and mental health of children and teens.
The probe, announced in a news release from the Massachusetts state attorney general’s office, will examine whether the company’s practices violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.
"As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure, and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental wellbeing," said Massachusetts state attorney general Maura Healey in a statement. "State attorneys general have an imperative to protect young people and seek more information about how companies like TikTok are influencing their daily lives."
Advertisement
Healey is leading the investigation with attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.