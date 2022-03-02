fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ford splits company with electric vehicles and internal combustion in separate units

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated March 2, 2022, 9 minutes ago
A Ford 2022 F-150 Lightning, a battery-powered version of the popular F-150, in production at the company's plant in Dearborn, Mich.BRITTANY GREESON/NYT

NEW YORK (AP) — Ford is splitting its electric vehicle and internal combustion divisions into separate businesses.

The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.

Ford is already developing electric vehicles like the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup and it operates an EV division in China.

Ford also has Ford Pro, which serves as a one-stop shop for commercial and government customers with a range of conventional and electric vehicles and a full suite of software, charging, financing, services and support on Ford and non-Ford products.

