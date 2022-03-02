Ford splits into electric and gas divisions to speed up transition

Ford CEO Jim Farley said in an interview that the two businesses required different skills and mindsets that would clash and hinder each area if they remained parts of one organization.

On Wednesday, the automaker said it had reorganized its auto operations into two distinct businesses — one that makes its gasoline-powered vehicles and focuses on maximizing profits and another that develops and ramps up production of electric models and aims for rapid growth.

Ford Motor Co. has decided the best way to make the transition to electric vehicles is to transform itself first.

“You can’t be successful and beat Tesla that way,” he said.

Farley said Ford would spend $50 billion on electric vehicles between 2022 and 2026.

This spring, Ford is supposed to start full production of an electric version of its F-150 pickup truck and has taken reservations for more than 150,000 of them. It is also building two battery plants in Kentucky, and a third battery plant and an electric truck factory in Tennessee.

In making gas-powered vehicles, Ford must focus on reducing costs and generating the profits it needs to fund its EV plans. Over the next four years, Ford aims to trim costs for its internal-combustion models by $3 billion, with some cuts coming through job reductions, Farley said.

The electric business, in contrast, will have to spend heavily to develop software and technologies and to ramp up production quickly to achieve economies of scale. Ford aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by 2026.

The EV group will be known as Ford Model e. Farley will serve as its president. Doug Field, a former Apple and Tesla executive hired by Ford in September, will lead its vehicle, software, and digital systems development.

The internal-combustion business, known as Ford Blue, will be led by Kumar Galhotra, who was president of Ford’s North American operations.

Ford plans to begin breaking out the profits and losses of the two groups in 2023 and expects the electric business to become profitable within four years.

Farley said he envisioned the two groups working closely together. Ford Model e will use body engineering, stamping, and components like seats and steering systems that the internal-combustion group develops. The EV unit will produce software and digital components that will be incorporated into traditional gasoline vehicles made by Ford Blue.