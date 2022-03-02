Google says its workers will have to be back in the office April 4

The company has outlined a hybrid work model where most workers will be required to be in the office three days a week. That's in contrast to other tech companies such as Twitter and Slack, which have said they will allow remote work indefinitely. The date will also apply to some other offices in the United States, Britain and Asia, a spokesman for Google said.

Google told workers in its San Francisco Bay area offices that they’ll be expected to come back into the office April 4, more than two years after the company sent employees home at the start of the pandemic.

Google was one of the first major U.S. companies to send workers home in March 2020 and is seen as a corporate leader when it comes to workplace policies. The model of three days in-office and two days at home has been adopted by many other companies. Google has spent billions of dollars before and during the pandemic on massive offices in New York, London and Silicon Valley.

"We believe that most of our teams collaborating together in the office for part of the week, and having the flexibility to work from home for the rest, is what's best for our products, customers, people and culture," John Casey, Google's vice president of global benefits, said in a letter to employees. Many workers have also applied for and been granted the right to work fully remotely, Casey said.

The pandemic prompted a massive shift in where Google's workforce lives and works. More than 14,000 Google workers around the world moved to a new office or went fully remote during the pandemic. Many of them left the Bay Area, where the company's headquarters is, and spread out across the United States.

Last month, Google employees in North Carolina wrote a letter to management protesting changes in salary levels for their office, which they say was cut below the national average. Some workers who had moved to the area ended up leaving again when they realized their salaries were lower than they had expected them to be, Google employees told The Washington Post at the time. Google says it pays high salaries in all of the places it employs people.