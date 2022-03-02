Major companies flee from Russia after Ukraine invasion

Here’s a list of high-profile examples of European and US companies that have announced planned exits from Russia, including potential asset sales -- a list which is likely to grow the longer the invasion drags on.

Finding a buyer could prove extremely difficult, given punishing sanctions, unless gutsy Chinese, Indian, or Middle East investors make opportunistic moves. That makes the likeliest outcomes selling back to Russian companies or the winding down of operations.

The energy sector is leading a corporate pullback from Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Getting out won’t be easy and may be costly.

BP

The UK company shocked the world when it announced plans to exit its roughly 20 percent stake in state-controlled Rosneft, risking a financial hit of as much as $25 billion. The move marks a huge reversal for BP, which was one of the first western oil majors to establish a presence in Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The likeliest outcome would be BP selling its stake back to the Russian explorer at a huge discount, Bloomberg News reported.

Shell

Shell quickly followed in BP’s footsteps, saying it would end partnerships with state-controlled Gazprom, including the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, and its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Equinor

Norway’s biggest energy company is withdrawing from joint ventures in Russia, including with Rosneft, after more than 30 years in the country. It’s already warned the decision will affect the book value of its assets and lead to impairments, without quantifying the size of the hit.

Eni

The Italian energy company said it’ll sell its 50 percent stake in Blue Stream Pipeline Company BV, a joint venture it set up with Gazprom in 1999. Eni has partnered with Gazprom on projects for over 50 years.

Glencore

The commodity trader, traditionally known for operating in some of the world’s most difficult jurisdictions, announced a review of its stakes in En+ Group International, the controlling shareholder of aluminum giant United Co. Rusal International, as well as Rosneft. The fair value of the investments at the end of 2021 was $789 million and $485 million, respectively.

Daimler Truck

The truck spinoff of Mercedes-Benz Group AG will discontinue its business activities in Russia until further notice and may review ties with local joint venture partner Kamaz, in which it owns a 15 percent stake.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon plans to hand over its stake in a Russian oil development to Kremlin-controlled Rosneft and other partners as sanctions make it harder to operate in the country. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods has said banking sanctions imposed in response to the invasion of Ukraine will “degrade” the oil giant’s ability to operate the Sakhalin-1 development in Russia’s far east.

Wintershall Dea

Management of the German oil and gas producer has decided not to advance or implement any additional production projects in Russia and to write off its financing of Nord Stream 2 totaling around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Wait or Withdraw?

Beyond companies exiting their businesses, several global corporates have announced plans to review or halt operations in Russia. These include Ford, General Motors, and Harley-Davidson. Others like energy giant TotalEnergies SE, and Renault, the European carmaker most exposed to Russia through AvtoVaz, are sitting tight for now.

More than $14 billion worth of pending transactions have been announced in the last 12 months that involve Russian or Ukrainian targets, sellers and buyers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Many of these deals are expected to collapse or, at the least, be postponed.

Austrian energy company OMV has just backed out of a potential Russian acquisition. In January, Italian bank UniCredit withdrew from a possible deal to take over Russian lender Otkritie Bank, with Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel signaling that the military buildup in the region was a factor in the decision.