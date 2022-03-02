This Massachusetts laser maker could be hurt by Russia sanctions

The company’s operations in the region could be disrupted as the US and other nations have imposed a range of economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. Sanctions so far have included freezing central bank assets and removing some Russian banks from the global financial messaging network known as SWIFT, making it difficult for payments to cross foreign borders.

Oxford-based IPG Photonics, a pioneer in developing fiber lasers, was founded by the late Russian emigrant and physicist Valentin Gapontsev. And it currently employs about 2,000 people in Russia and Belarus — close to one-third of its total workforce — who manufacture key components for lasers and support sales into China.

Not many Boston-area businesses have been directly affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine yet, but one central Massachusetts tech company has extensive operations in the war-torn region.

Advertisement

Before the invasion and the imposition of sanctions on Russia, IPG said it was preparing in case of conflict.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“In response to this uncertainty, we’re developing contingency plans to mitigate possible disruptions, including increasing local inventory levels of key imported components and increasing production at other locations,” chief financial officer Timothy Mammen said on a Feb. 15 call with analysts.

The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Investors are growing concerned about the impact of the invasion and the sanctions. On Tuesday, IPG’s shares closed at $121.52, down about 7 percent on the day.

Analysts said that IPG could probably shift operations out of Russia, but the move could be expensive.

“IPG may be able to quickly replace lost Russian component production by stepping up production in the US or Germany, but they could be at higher costs,” Mark Miller, an analyst at Benchmark Company, said. About 10 percent of IPG’s sales go to customers in Russia and could also be at risk, he said.

Advertisement

But the sanctions imposed so far do not directly restrict sales of IPG’s laser products, analyst Patrick Ho at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., noted on Monday.

“There are no Russian ties to the intellectual property, and the financial institutions currently sanctioned by the US and the European Union have no impact on IPG’s financial situation,” Ho wrote. “Moreover, the company possesses minimal cash in Russia, with the majority of it in the US.”

Further sanctions from either side could restrict the flow of goods into and out of Russia, however, Ho added. “Some of the components that IPG employs can be single sourced, and while nothing is restricted at this time, if the situation worsens, strict embargoes on what can go into Russia (or even out) could have material impacts,” he wrote.

CFO Mammen said on the Feb. 15 call that the company thought it was “pretty unlikely” any sanctions would restrict the optical components it requires.

IPG founder Gapontsev was born in Russia and moved to Lvov, Ukraine, after World War II. He was a leading scientist developing laser technology in Russia during the 1980s and founded the company in 1990, moving its headquarters to Oxford, Mass., in 1998.

Gapontsev died last October at age 82. He had been chief executive of IPG until May of 2021, when Eugene Scherbakov took over.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.