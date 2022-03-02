US extends technology restrictions to Belarus and Russian oil industry

The Biden administration ramped up restrictions on exporting certain technologies to Russia and Belarus on Wednesday, actions it said would degrade the ability to sustain a military campaign against Ukraine.

The new controls will prevent U.S. companies from exporting certain sensitive items that would support defense, aerospace and maritime industries in Belarus, which the administration said had aided Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That move will extend to Belarus the same restrictions the United States placed on Russia on Feb. 24, preventing items like technology and software from being routed through Belarus to restricted sectors in Russia, the Commerce Department said.

Companies around the world that use U.S. software or technology to manufacture their products also will be barred from sending certain sensitive items to Belarus, while Belarusian military entities will face even tougher limitations on the global goods they can purchase.