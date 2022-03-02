Why the threat of an oil shock looms over the Ukraine crisis

Such a move might be the one action — short of military intervention — that could persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to back off.

There is one economic weapon, however, that the West is loath to deploy: sanctions that would directly cut off Russian sales of oil and natural gas, the lifeblood of its economy.

The United States and its allies have imposed severe sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. They have frozen hundreds of billions of dollars in government assets held overseas , blocked key banks from conducting international financial transactions , and closed airspace to Russian aircraft.

But restricting Russia’s energy exports would also exact a heavy toll on the countries seeking to stop Putin. Already, energy prices have spiked higher around the world, roiling financial markets worried that inflation will spiral out of control and economic growth will sputter.

Even with sanctions on Russian oil and gas off the table, at least for now, the risks of an oil shock recession of the kind we last saw in the 1970s are rising.

The sanctions leveled against Russia are the harshest ever on a major nation — a true economic shock- and-awe campaign. The ruble has lost about 30 percent of its value against the dollar since its troops rolled into Ukraine. The Russian stock market has been shut for the past three days. Companies from Apple to Warner Bros. have said they will pull out of the country.

“I’m taking robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia’s economy,” President Biden said in his State of the Union address on Tuesday. “And I will use every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers.”

But there is only so much protection Biden can provide when the West is severing economic ties to Russia, the world’s third-largest oil producer, after the United States and Saudi Arabia, and its biggest exporter.

Oil prices have surged past $100 a barrel following the invasion, after a strong run-up prior to the attack on Feb. 24. On Wednesday, West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, topped $108 a barrel, the highest since 2011. At the pump, regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.66, the most expensive since 2014.

“The reason oil prices have risen is that even though global supplies have not been significantly disrupted by the Russian invasion, there is a considerable threat that they will be,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, wrote in a note to clients.

Zandi estimated that if oil stays at $100 a barrel for a sustained period, consumers would pay $80 billion more for gas this year. Higher oil prices would boost consumer inflation by 0.5 percentage and trim US economic growth by 0.2 percentage point in 2022.

While that’s hardly good news for Americans already coping with the hottest inflation rate since the 1980s, it’s not bad enough to start a recession. But these are early days, and there is no guarantee that Russian crude, which accounts for about 10 percent of world output, remains on Western markets even without sanctions.

Senator Edward J. Markey is proposing legislation to prohibit US imports of Russian oil, which made up 7 percent of foreign purchases last year.

Already, some foreign refiners are hesitant to buy from Russia and banks are declining to finance deals, according to the Wall Street Journal. The New York Times reported that there are concerns that shipments could be hit by missiles, while some companies fear the reputational damage from doing business with Putin.

“Payments are more difficult and riskier because of uncertainty whether the sanctions won’t be increased in the (near) future,” said Arij Van Berkel, head of energy research at Boston-based Lux Research. “This means that most clients will still try to source oil and gas outside of Russia and this does lead to supply crunches at least in the short and medium term.”

If this trend accelerates, and the market for Russian oil shrinks more substantially, it will be hard for other producers, including OPEC and the United States, to quickly make up the difference. The announcement by the International Energy Agency on Tuesday that it would release 60 million barrels of oil from its reserves had little impact on prices.

The very success of the West’s other sanctions could push Putin to unilaterally restrict crude exports. If his economy is already crippled, he wouldn’t have that much more to lose.

Alternatively, the West, witnessing mounting destruction and death in Ukraine, might decide it has no choice but to block Russian energy sales.

Either way, “That could send oil to $150 a barrel,” said Geoffrey Heal, an economist at Columbia Business School.

That would trigger an oil shock felt around the world.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.