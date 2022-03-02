With baseball in limbo, so are Fenway-area restaurants

The news Tuesday that Major League Baseball owners and players failed to reach a deal to end the sport’s ongoing lockout means that — at least — the first six games of the Red Sox season will be cancelled. All were set to be at Fenway. That means now, after two years navigating COVID, the bars and restaurants that thrive on gameday traffic will have to wait a little longer for things to get back to normal.

Now, though, those businesses will have to wait for some of that bustle to return.

Spring is typically a bustling time for the businesses around Fenway Park, with March Madness, Red Sox Opening Day, and Marathon Monday just a few weeks apart. The weather warms up too.

Advertisement

The first few weeks of the baseball season is “the best time of the year” for Cornwall’s Pub in Kenmore Square, said general manager Bill Moran. The family-owned restaurant, which has been closed for renovations since November, had scheduled its reopening to coincide with Opening Day on March 31.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

A construction worker walks past some stored outdoor seating on Lansdowne St by the wall of Fenway Park near the Green Monster. Fenway-area businesses facing more struggles as baseball Opening Day looks to be delayed, after two very difficult years of reduced baseball crowds amid COVID. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“We worked really hard to meet that date, because it is such an important day for our business,” said Moran. “We’ve now missed a normal opening day the past two years because of COVID. And with the Red Sox coming off such a positive year last year, we were really excited to be back at full steam.”

The businesses that line Lansdowne Street were also anticipating a big opening day, said Joe Hicks, director of operations for the restaurant group that owns Bleacher Bar, Lansdowne Pub, Loretta’s Last Call, Bill’s Bar, and Game On! But after two years of endless pandemic uncertainty, Hicks said he has learned to stay positive in any circumstances.

“A delayed season, we don’t want that, and no one wants it,” said Hicks. “We wish there was baseball. But if there isn’t, we will figure out other ways to make Lansdowne Street an awesome place to go. That’s the bottom line. We can’t worry about things that we can’t control.”

Advertisement

There has been much that Fenway-area bars and restaurants couldn’t control over the last two years, from games played without fans in 2020 to reduced capacity at the start of last season. A labor-related postponement — the first to halt games since 1994-1995 — will deal a “little blow” to business, said Marty Thornton, owner of Thornton’s Fenway Grille, a sports bar.

“The ball games bring in a lot of business,” said Thornton “A delay would be less business for us, but hopefully it won’t be for very long.”

The economic hit to Fenway businesses will depend on how many regular season games end up being canceled, said Moran. With Tuesday’s deadline passing without a deal, negotiations between the MLB and the player’s union are still ongoing — and unpredictable.

“It’s hard to place value on the games, but Opening Day and Marathon Monday are two of the most valuable days of the year,” said Moran. “It definitely hurts.”

Bleacher Bar bartender Megan Leon-Guerrero sets up tables with a view of Fenway Park still snow covered. Fenway-area businesses facing more struggles as baseball Opening Day looks to be delayed, after two very difficult years of reduced baseball crowds amid COVID. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

As the contentious talks in Florida stretched into their final hours Tuesday afternoon, managers of Lansdowne Street restaurants were meeting too, discussing how to promote business outside of baseball season, said Hicks. Luckily, they have several events lined up to boost revenue that aren’t tied to the sport, including St. Patrick’s Day and a big Lansdowne Street Country Crawl Music Festival in late April.

Advertisement

And there’s hope that the end of Boston’s indoor mask mandate this weekend and warmer weather will draw customers back.

“It’s just nice to see normalcy returning,” said Hicks. “I think people are more comfortable and more apt to come out and have fun. Lifting these regulations is just a reminder that things will get back to normal and that we will go on the way that we’ve always got on, and be successful.”

But without ball games, local restaurants are missing a key driver of business. With Opening Day approaching, Cornwall’s was looking forward to putting two years of restrictions and subdued business in the past, said Moran. Now, they wait.

“I don’t know who’s right and who’s wrong in this situation, that’s for [the MLB and the union] to work out,” said Moran. “But it’s just frustrating that they couldn’t come to some sort of an agreement to get the season going. I just hope that they feel the same pressure to get back to normal, to get back to playing baseball.”

As the contract negotiations near their 100th day, Fenway businesses, like fans, hope for a speedy resolution.

“I hope that we get back to playing baseball as soon as possible. Until then, we will figure it out,” said Hicks. “And go Red Sox.”

Annie Probert can be reached at annie.probert@globe.com.