Aerosmith’s Joe Perry sells Duxbury estate for $4.5 million

Known as Brook Haven Farm, the seven-acre country estate was first listed in September . It features 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a pool, and a detached stone front carriage house with a rooftop garden. The home was built in 1974, and the property boasts sprawling views of the South Shore’s marshes and ponds.

The Aerosmith guitarist’s 7,000-square-foot mansion is now under agreement for the asking price of $4.5 million, according to the listing by Coldwell Banker Realty .

Inside, the house has soaring ceilings, exposed beams, and custom woodwork throughout. It features three fireplaces, and a luxurious first floor suite. The rustic living room has pine floors and a stone fireplace that leads to a high-tech media room. The kitchen is spacious and outfitted with quartz countertops and has an adjoining brick-floor tearoom.

Inside rockstar Joe Perry's estate. Danielle Robertson Photography

A second-floor family room with a rooftop deck provides plenty of space for entertaining — which Perry, 71, surely utilized. The home also has a pool that’s shaped like the body of a Gibson guitar.

Listing agent Janet Koelsch told The Globe in September that the home belonged to Perry and his family since the ‘80s. The basement studio, known as “The Boneyard,” which has since been removed, hosted members of Aerosmith for songwriting and recording sessions. “Livin’ on the Edge” and “Fever,” among other songs, were recorded in the home studio, according to Koelsch. Famed musician Kenny Kravitz and songwriter-producer Desmond Child have also frequented the Duxbury estate.

Custom double entrance gates preserve the privacy of property, which includes two lots, with a third possible with additional engineering, according to the listing.

Perry and the rest of the gang are scheduled to perform at Boston’s Fenway Park on Sept. 8, 2022.

The pool is shaped like the body of a Gibson guitar. Danielle Robertson Photography









