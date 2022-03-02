fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated March 2, 2022, 25 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through Feb. 22) as reported to Mass Audubon.

An indigo bunting continued on and off at a feeder in East Harwich.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 2 dovekies, 18 common murres, 1 thick-billed murre, a black guillemot, 1,370 razorbills, 35 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, a lesser black-backed gull, and 2 snowy owls.

Other sightings around the Cape included orange-crowned warblers in Woods Hole and Orleans, an American pipit in Sandwich, a hybrid common x Barrow’s goldeneye in Mashpee, a Western willet in West Dennis, a glaucous gull at Nauset Beach in Chatham, 3 killdeer and a lesser yellowlegs in Harwich, a Eurasian green-winged teal in Eastham, marsh wrens in Eastham and Wellfleet, 4 Baltimore orioles in Orleans and another in Barnstable, 2 chipping sparrows in Truro, and 3 thick-billed murres in Provincetown Harbor.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video