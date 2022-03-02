Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Feb. 22) as reported to Mass Audubon.
An indigo bunting continued on and off at a feeder in East Harwich.
Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 2 dovekies, 18 common murres, 1 thick-billed murre, a black guillemot, 1,370 razorbills, 35 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, a lesser black-backed gull, and 2 snowy owls.
Other sightings around the Cape included orange-crowned warblers in Woods Hole and Orleans, an American pipit in Sandwich, a hybrid common x Barrow’s goldeneye in Mashpee, a Western willet in West Dennis, a glaucous gull at Nauset Beach in Chatham, 3 killdeer and a lesser yellowlegs in Harwich, a Eurasian green-winged teal in Eastham, marsh wrens in Eastham and Wellfleet, 4 Baltimore orioles in Orleans and another in Barnstable, 2 chipping sparrows in Truro, and 3 thick-billed murres in Provincetown Harbor.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.