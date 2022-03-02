Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Feb. 22) as reported to Mass Audubon.

An indigo bunting continued on and off at a feeder in East Harwich.

Birds at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 2 dovekies, 18 common murres, 1 thick-billed murre, a black guillemot, 1,370 razorbills, 35 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, a lesser black-backed gull, and 2 snowy owls.