‘Hand me a cocktail in a coconut or pineapple any day’

Nearly two years ago, Aneesa Folds came across an old Tumblr post she had written as a teenager saying that she had just seen “Freestyle Love Supreme” for the second time and that “it’s everything I ever want to do and I hope to be a part of something like this one day.” Her dream came true after attending the troupe’s freestyle school in NYC and being invited to perform in the improvisational hip-hop show on Broadway for two limited runs, which included occasional appearances by co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now on tour, Folds and her fellow improv actors/dancers/singers will bring “Freestyle Love Supreme” to the Emerson Colonial Theatre March 18-April 2. “The best way to explain FLS is `Wild `N Out’ meets `Whose Line is it Anyway’ and they have a baby and put a lot of love into this child . . . that’s what’ Freestyle Love Supreme is,’ ” said Folds, 29, in a recent phone call from Seattle, where the show has a nearly monthlong run. “And the audience has such an important role. We can’t do the show without them. They are what drives us to get to the end of the show because we’re literally taking their ideas, their stories, [and] their words and using them to make up what the show will be.” The Queens, N.Y., native — who has also performed in several off-Broadway and regional theater productions, and was one of the singers on the song “Love’s Gonna Pick You Up,” in the 2021 animated movie “Vivo” — said with everything going on in the world right now, “Freestyle Love Supreme” is a welcome reprieve. “Our show is really about lifting each other up and lifting the audience up. It’s a celebration of life and being in the present moment,” she said. “We are giving love to the audience and they are giving it right back to us — and it’s really beautiful. It’s nice to just to be in a theater and having a good time and laughing again because we need that. It’s medicine. It’s therapy.” We caught up with the beach-loving Folds, who lives in Brooklyn, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? On an island in the sun somewhere. Vacation is for relaxation. I would love to go sit on a beach right this minute. Who’s coming?