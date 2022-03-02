Maybe it’s too soon to make sense of all this

In 2016, I was at the Toronto International Film Festival on behalf of the Globe, covering an in-person Q&A with Mark Wahlberg .

The actor-producer surprised the audience with a clip from his upcoming film “Patriots Day,” a straight-from-the-headlines but fictionalized drama based on the Boston Marathon bombings, which had happened three years prior.

Someone asked whether Wahlberg thought it was too soon to have a film about the act of terrorism and its aftermath. People had died. Survivors were still healing.

Wahlberg responded confidently, of the timing of the film, “It’s not soon enough. This stuff is happening all around us.”

I remember muttering, “Huh?” Because how could he have made the movie any sooner? Also ... what was happening all around us?

I’m sure it was soothing for some audiences to see heroes and survivors celebrated on the big screen when the film was released later that year, but I wasn’t sure whether the movie could bring any specific meaning to the event, at least not in that moment.

I thought about Wahlberg’s “it’s not soon enough” comment when reading “Love in the Time of Contagion: A Diagnosis,” by cultural critic Laura Kipnis, who’s written about relationships, gender, and sexual harassment (the last quite controversially: Northwestern University students filed a Title IX complaint against her after the publication of her last book, 2017′s “Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus”). “Love in the Time of Contagion,” released last month, offers the author’s analysis of what the last few years have done to love, courtship, and relationships.

The thing is, it’s all still happening.

To be fair, Kipnis’s new book is not written as self-help, which is what we focus on in the Working on It column. But I read it with that lens because like many, I’m trying to make sense of who I’ve become over the last two-plus years. I also want to know whether the marriages in trouble after COVID will get a re-set over time. I want to know whether I’ll ever feel casual with friends again, or if I’ll ever get over the anger I feel when people don’t understand what it means to have a high-risk loved one. I am worried about younger people and how this has affected their ability to find first relationships.

I’m interested in where we’ll land as humans, coexisting, dating, and loving each other in a world where COVID might never be over for good.

Kipnis’s book is not a Magic 8 Ball, so there are no answers. What she does manage to do, in some chapters, is validate the range of experiences, from those of single college students to longtime married people who were trapped together, sometimes in small places.

She writes, “Recently, I asked a shrink I know if she’d noticed any themes among her patients during COVID times. She said everyone had a fantasy that other people were doing better. The singles envied the couples, the couples envied the singles, the people with kids envied the people without kids, and so on. ... Between COVID lockdown and the flailing government response, it was like being locked in your bedroom with a sibling while a crazy abusive parent rants in the living room making [expletive] up and changing the story.”

Kipnis does deliver sharp assessments about how weird and messy this has been. She does this in chapters that focus on the life of couples who wound up working from home, suddenly seeing their partner’s every step and breath. She examines codependency and the use and abuse of alcohol. She writes about why so many people choose to be by themselves, a social change that predates COVID, but was certainly exacerbated by it.

“Romantically partnered or not, the number of American adults living alone has doubled in the last 50 years ... Clearly other people are increasingly impossible to live with,” she writes.

Kipnis talks a lot about #MeToo in this book, how even in this time of contagion we watched men like former Governor Andrew Cuomo rise and fall. The “Vile Bodies: Heterosexuality and its Discontents” chapter takes on a lot, from Cuomo to Harvey Weinstein getting COVID-19, to harassment – again, leaving the reader with more questions than answers about where we’re headed.

In moments that focused more on what was happening inside people’s homes and bedrooms during COVID, I found myself comforted by some passages that described things I’d experienced or heard about. Why I feel confused or lonely. Why I feel guilty for being anything other than grateful.

There will probably be a lot of books documenting what’s happening now, from this kind of cultural analysis to comparisons to other moments in history. “Love in the Time of Contagion” is a reminder that validation is the best we’ll do with any book that delves into a moment while we’re still in it.

“Love in the Time of Contagion: A Diagnosis,” Laura Kipnis, Pantheon Books, $26.

Meredith Goldstein, who writes the Love Letters advice column for the Globe, shares the monthly Working on It column with Christina Tucker. They switch off reviewing self-help books with a broad definition of the category. Meredith can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.