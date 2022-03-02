Recipe: Cuban black bean soup from an old Puerto Rican restaurant has loads of flavor

Serves 6

I could say with only a little exaggeration that this black bean soup is a nostalgic family recipe. My mother wrangled it from the chef at a Cuban restaurant called La Zaragozana in Puerto Rico, where our family lived for a time when I was young. As the story goes, when the restaurant was located in Havana, Castro's soldiers came through the front door to seize the premises and the kitchen staff made a quick exit out the back. They transplanted their restaurant, now closed, to San Juan. Black bean soup was a signature dish, served with vinegared rice and onions, delivered to diners with panache by a waiter who politely spooned the garnishes into the soup table-side. Yet the soup is nothing fancy. Onions, garlic, green pepper, oregano, cumin, and a dash of vinegar flavor the black beans, which cook slowly in water. If the dried beans do not soften, the culprit is probably old beans. Salting the pot at the beginning of cooking will not prevent them from softening, contrary to anecdotal advice. While most dried beans need to be soaked in water overnight, black beans are the exception to that rule. They will take 1 1/2 to 2 hours to cook but the initial prep is minimal. The result is tender beans that hold their shape in a creamy dark broth. The rice and onion garnish adds a pleasant tang to the bowl (prepare it while the soup simmers). Starch in the beans will thicken the soup when it's refrigerated overnight, but just add water to reheat the pot. There's plenty of flavor to go around.

SOUP

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 large green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and coarsely chopped 4 teaspoons ground cumin 1 tablespoon dried oregano 1½ teaspoons salt 1 pound dried black beans, rinsed 10 cups water, or more if needed 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

1. In a soup pot over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, garlic, bell pepper, cumin, oregano, and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes.

2. Add the beans, water, and the vinegar to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a slow simmer. Cook for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, or until the beans are completely tender and creamy. Taste the soup for seasoning and add more salt, if you like.

3. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with spoonfuls of vinegared rice.

RICE

½ cup medium-grain white rice ¾ cup water Pinch of salt 2 teaspoons olive oil ½ medium onion, finely chopped 4 teaspoons white vinegar

1. In a small saucepan, combine the rice, water, and salt. Set it over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Stir with a fork, reduce the heat to low, and cover with a lid. Cook for 10 minutes, or until the rice absorbs the water and is tender. Remove the pan from the heat and let it sit, covered, for 10 minutes.

2. Add the oil and fluff with a fork. Let cool to room temperature.

3. In a bowl, combine the onion and vinegar; let them sit while the rice cools. Stir the onions into the cooled rice and transfer to a serving bowl.

Sally Pasley Vargas