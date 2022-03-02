Two superstar chefs take on Newbury Street

Major news in the Boston restaurant world: chefs and restaurateurs Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette — you know them from Coppa, Little Donkey, and Toro — will open Faccia Brutta, a coastal Italian restaurant at 278 Newbury St., this spring. It’s a geographic departure for the pair, whose restaurants are in the South End and Central Square.

The Back Bay menu will highlight dishes from Liguria, Sicily, and Sardinia. Bissonnette says he hopes to cook grilled whole baby zucchini with bottarga, green olive oil, and bread crumbs; scallop carpaccio with black truffle vinaigrette; roasted clams with green garlic and Calabrian chili; and house-made paccheri with rockfish, tomato, and saffron. Also of note: a large, lush patio.