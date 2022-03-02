Winter wellness in Maine, tiny houses in the Catskills, and adventures in Sanibel

Chase away your winter blues with the Winter Wellness Spa Package offered at the Cape Arundel Inn & Resort in Maine. Available through April 30, the package features an indulgent 60-minute massage for you and your significant other at the Tree Spa pop-up at the Club House, and a 15-percent discount off the standard daily room rate at the Main House, an oceanfront Victorian mansion. Settle into in your room — outfitted with contemporary comforts — and unwind before savoring evening fine dining — with panoramic water views — at the onsite Ocean restaurant. When you’re ready to leave your cozy cocoon, it’s a five-minute scenic drive to Kennebunkport’s storefronts and restaurants, close to beaches, lighthouses, boat trips, museums, and other Maine adventures. For stays Thursdays through Sundays. Rates from $229; two-night stay required. 800-514-0968, capearundelinn.com/packages-enhancements

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, a yearlong celebration of her 70-year reign, has launched in the United Kingdom.

ROYAL TREATMENT

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, a yearlong celebration of her 70-year reign, has launched in the United Kingdom. Festivities will culminate in a four-day holiday weekend (June 2-5) with a wide range of events including traditional parades, horse-racing derby, star-studded concert, street parties across the country, and a nationwide competition for the best pudding recipe. (With judge Dame Mary Berry, known to fans of “The Great British Baking Show.”) To mark the anniversary, bespoke travel specialist Audley Travel is offering a selection of trips to the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth countries. For example, the seven-day Royal Britain tour takes clients to Buckingham Palace to witness the Changing of the Guard; Windsor Castle, home to the Queen for much of the year; Holyroodhouse, the Queen’s Scottish residence; Scone Palace, where former Scottish kings were crowned; and a tour of Her Majesty’s yacht, The Royal Britannia, in Edinburgh. From $6,080 per person. 866-548-6446, www.audleytravel.com/us/united-kingdom/tours/royal-britain

Tiny house fans can enjoy a scenic wilderness getaway at the newly opened A Tiny House Resort in the Catskill Mountains of New York.

WILDERNESS ESCAPE IN LUXURY TINY HOUSES

Tiny house fans can enjoy a scenic wilderness getaway at the newly opened A Tiny House Resort in the Catskill Mountains of New York. Fifteen houses sprawl across 40 acres of the manicured property, with hiking trails and waterfall, along a mile of the Catskill creek. Each accommodation includes full bathroom with flush toilet and shower or tub combo; heat/air-conditioning; Wi-Fi, Internet, and cable; private outdoor patio with gas grills; firepits; lounge furniture; dining furniture; and are fully equipped with linens, towels and pillows. In snowy months, tubing, sleigh rides, snow shoes, and hiking with cleats are provided by the resort. A heated pool, tubing, and kayaking are available in summer months. Many of the tiny houses have fully fenced decks for dogs; one is even cat-friendly. Hungry? A food truck serves breakfast and lunch Thursday through Monday; full dinner menu is available on Friday. March rates from $275 midweek; $349 weekend. 518-622-2626, www.atinyhouseresort.com

There may or may not be Red Sox spring training this year, but that’s no reason to cancel your trip to Fort Myers.

AQUATIC ADVENTURES IN SANIBEL

There may or may not be Red Sox spring training this year, but that’s no reason to cancel your trip to Fort Myers. The city’s islands, beaches and neighborhoods offer plenty to do and explore, especially for nature lovers and families with kids. On Sanibel, the 7,400-acre J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge is home to more than 51 species of reptiles and 270 species of birds, with bike trails and waterways for kayaking (www.fws.gov/refuge/jn-ding-darling/visit-us/locations/jn-ding-darling-national-wildlife-refuge). In addition, the Sanibel Sea School offers kids and adults interactive lessons on the region’s aquatic ecosystems, encouraging students to touch, feel, and interact with their natural surroundings through activities like boating, fishing, shelling, paddle boarding, and more. The school has partnered with local hotels and resorts to offer on-property ocean learning experiences, as well as offering daily and weekly camps. 239-472-8585, www.sanibelseaschool.org

Oakywood’s new Felt AirPods Case attaches to your backpack, bag or keys with a handy clip.

PROTECTIVE CASE FOR AIRPODS

Never lose or damage your AirPods again when traveling. Oakywood’s new Felt AirPods Case attaches to your backpack, bag or keys with a handy clip. The thick and durable protective case, made of soft merino wool felt lined with a thin microfiber layer, keeps your device in place while protecting it from any drops and bumps. Features snap closure and easy assembly — the shape of the felt case was adjusted to the original AirPods charging case. Compatible with wireless chargers. $45. oakywood.shop/collections/airpods-cases/products/felt-airpods-case

The designers at Spice of Life are introducing the Pillow Talk Mobile Pillow, a solution for providing hands-free mobile access while also offering comfortable support for neck and back muscles.

TRAVEL PILLOW HOLDS YOUR PHONE

Getting ready for summer road, train, and plane trips with the family? The designers at Spice of Life are introducing the Pillow Talk Mobile Pillow, a solution for providing hands-free mobile access while also offering comfortable support for neck and back muscles. Simply attach your phone to one end of the 56-inch-long pillow, and you can stream, chat, Zoom, text, e-mail, read, and listen to music without holding the device. The pillow is filled with microbeads that twist and bend into a customized shape for neck, shoulders and head support, or secure the pillow around your waist for lumbar support. $48. spiceoflifeusa.com/collections/mobile-accessories/products/yblz20105

NECEE REGIS

