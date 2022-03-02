For Afghan refugees, a sickeningly familiar sight

The four women — who had been students at the American University of Afghanistan — fled in August, when the Taliban overran their country and made it clear that anyone associated with the Americans would be a target. They’re now scholarship students at Northeastern University, finishing degrees in business and finance, and worrying about the families and friends they left behind. And about the victims of this year’s catastrophe, too.

It is all sickeningly, viscerally familiar to those who fled last year’s great catastrophe in Afghanistan. Seeing Russia invading Ukraine, a hostile power bent on destroying everything the democratic nation’s citizens have built, fills Mashal Aziz, Khadija Arian, Lala Osmani, and Sara with grief.

The invasion, the destruction, the crush of desperate refugees grieving loved ones and lives that evaporated overnight.

“I am so sad for the Ukrainian people,” said Aziz, 21, who sat with her friends in a room at Northeastern’s gleaming new engineering complex Monday morning. “I can feel their pain, watching your country collapsing in front of your eyes.” Sara, 21, who asked that her surname be withheld to protect her family in Kandahar, watched the Russian invasion unfold on social media, and felt a jolt when Ukraine came under attack.

“I just felt their trauma,” she said. “It was just like when the Taliban arrived. Why are people going through this in the 21st century? The world is so modernized but we still have to be so violent.”

The students had never known life under Taliban rule: American forces had been in their country since 2001. There was still mortal danger around every corner, and chaos in the government, but at least, they said, there was a government. And opportunities for women like them, with the resources and the language skills to get an American-style education that might lead to big careers.

“Then, everything went to nothing,” Sara said. The Taliban took over so quickly that there was no time to ponder what to do or say proper goodbyes. One day they were headed for graduate degrees and opportunities their grandmothers could only dream of. The next day they were among the crushing crowds, the tear gas, and the heavily armed Taliban at the airport, trying to get to the US troops who had their names on a list of those cleared to fly.

They landed in Qatar, then went on to Fort Dix in New Jersey, arriving in Boston in January. They’ll spend between four and seven semesters here finishing their degrees. They know how lucky they are, how many of the thousands who tried to get out, including some of their fellow students, were left behind to suffer under the new regime.

“Since the Taliban took over, there are no jobs, people have no income, the country is suffering from severe poverty,” said Arian, 20. “Some of the schools for girls have closed, and a lot of the brains have left the country. So who is left? Who is going to teach, take care of patients, do the office work, run the government?”

The country was almost entirely dependent on foreign aid before the Americans withdrew, and now some of that aid is gone, a humanitarian disaster is unfolding. Their families are in danger, subject to the whims of capricious zealots who can show up at their houses, unannounced, as they did at Aziz’s family home Monday morning, searching the rooms and terrifying her 12-year-old sister.

Advertisement

“At least the Ukrainian people have a government and are fighting,” Sara said. “How would we even fight?”

Their people won’t survive without help from the international community, the women said. But after an intense burst of attention and outrage last summer, the world seems to have moved on.

Being an afterthought is a feeling they know. “Even when we had the attention, we felt abandoned,” Arian said. “The world just watched, the UN just watched the Taliban take over. ... The US and all those forces fighting the Taliban all those years didn’t do anything.”

Now the whole world is focused on the existential crisis in Ukraine, and that is as it should be, the women said. Their hearts break for Ukraine.

“It is not a competition, who suffers the most,” Aziz said. “They are ordinary people, too.”

There is plenty of pain to go around. There should be plenty of compassion, too.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.