A bit more snow is on the way, followed by cold temperatures

This allows any light precipitation to fall in the form of snow rather than rain. Leave yourself a bit of extra time early Thursday; when you get up in the morning you might have to brush off the car or even do a light shovel. I am expecting anywhere from a coating to an inch of snow roughly from Plymouth northward. Not all of you are going to see the snow, but I expect a lot of towns to have to call out crews to treat roadways.

It’s going to be a little bit colder tonight as a weak weather system crosses the area.

Early Wednesday brought a bit of black ice to the region, but sunshine is the dominant player in the weather throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be near or a few degrees above 40 for highs, meaning the continuation of melting snow and residual ice.

The loop below is a forecast of radar: the blue represents snow and the green represents rain. This won’t be exactly correct, but it could snow briefly moderately just before sunrise.

A quick burst of snow from about 1-6 a.m. could leave up to an inch, especially over the northern two-thirds of Massachusetts. WeatherBell

Behind this weather system we’ve got a couple of days of colder-than-average conditions.

Now that it’s March, average highs are typically in the lower 40s and days where we stay in the 30s of course are below normal. Friday will be particularly cold as highs will struggle to get towards freezing.

Readings Friday afternoon will stay in the 20s to lower 30s most of the day. NOAA

There is going to be a warmup this weekend with a couple of weather systems accompanying the milder air.

Saturday looks dry but late in the day there will be rain that could start as mixed precipitation. If there is any wintry weather it wouldn’t last very long.

Temperatures will reach the 40s on Saturday and continue to get milder into Sunday. The pattern remains active with another batch of precipitation Sunday night or Monday, also in the form of rain. More snow will be melting as most towns get into the 50s by the time we head to Sunday and into Monday.

The milder-than-average air will remain in place through Tuesday of next week, but there could be colder air lurking close and returning later next week or beyond.

It’s too early to take out the driveway stakes and put away the shovel.