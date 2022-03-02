Boston School Committee weighs superintendent severance package, search committee selection

Cassellius announced last month she would leave her position in June after three years on the job.

The Boston School Committee on Wednesday will decide how much severance to pay outgoing Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and who will help find her successor.

The sudden departure, described by Cassellius and Mayor Michelle Wu as a “mutual agreement,” means Boston will undertake its third superintendent search in 8 years. Boston hopes to have another superintendent in place when schools reopen this fall. The compressed timeline for finding a new permanent schools chief has many deeply worried that parents and students won’t have a voice in the process.

“This process does not engender trust or community engagement,” said Edith Bazile, the former head of the Black Educators Alliance of Massachusetts.

As Boston starts thinking about finding a new leader, it’s still working through its separation from Cassellius. Boston taxpayers could be on the hook for a large payout, since Cassellius and Wu decided to part ways before Cassellius’s contract ends in 2024. When Tommy Chang and former Mayor Martin J. Walsh mutually agreed for Chang to leave the district in 2018, Chang received $300,000 in severance pay, along with up to a year of health insurance.

A recruiting firm will be hired in April to search for candidates. It will be up to the search committee to write the job description, review the applications and narrow down the candidates to a few finalists, who then will be publicly vetted.

When the School Committee voted in May 2019 to hire Cassellius, it had contracted the recruiting firm four months prior in December. During that same search, 11 people sat on the search committee, including three school principals, the head of the teachers’ union, and the leader of the Special Education Parent Advisory Council, a parent organization that advocates for the needs of children with special learning needs.

The tight schedule for hiring a superintendent before school starts could make it more difficult to form a large and broad search committee representing the various parent, student, staff and community interests that exist in Boston Public Schools. It also will make it a challenge to schedule community meetings to hear the priorities of parents and students around Boston.

“I hope it’s inclusive,” said Angelina Camacho, the mother of an eighth-grader at the John D. O’Bryant School of Math and Science in Roxbury, who also serves on the School Committee’s English Learners Taskforce. Camacho worries the search committee won’t include immigrant parents and students, though half of the district’s students started life speaking a language other than English. But she understands the short timeline to find a new leader.

“The fact is, it has to be short,” she said. “Our families can’t wait.”

Bianca Vázquez Toness can be reached at bianca.toness@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @biancavtoness.