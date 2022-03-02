fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston woman killed by pickup truck while walking on Route 18 in Abington

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated March 2, 2022, 29 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a Boston woman was killed when she was hit by a pickup truck while walking along Route 18 in Abington Tuesday night, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office said.

Marissa Voller, 35, was found in the road by police who arrived at the scene shortly after 7 p.m., the office said in a statement. She was taken to South Shore Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the office said.

Investigators believe Voller was in the left travel lane when she was hit, the statement said. The male driver of the pickup called 911 and stayed at the scene, the statement said.

The crash is under investigation by Abington police and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

