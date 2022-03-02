Children’s books with previously unpublished drawings by Dr. Seuss will be released in 2023, company says

“Today, with Random House Children’s Books we are proud to announce Seuss Studios, a line of books for young readers created by new and emerging authors and illustrators who will create original stories inspired by Ted Geisel’s (aka Dr. Seuss) unpublished sketches and illustrations,” said the Facebook posting from Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Children’s books featuring previously unpublished drawings by Dr. Seuss will go on the market in 2023, the company that controls the iconic author’s literary estate said Wednesday via Facebook.

Sketches of fantastic creatures by Dr. Seuss that have never before been published will see the light of day.

The posting said the project’s first two titles are slated for release in 2023.

The company also included images of two of the previously unpublished drawings: one depicting a rabbit or catlike creature with huge ears, the other showing a trio of florescent-colored insects buzzing in midair.

Advertisement

The new authors and illustrators will represent a diverse cross-section of racial backgrounds to represent as many families as possible, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said.

“We look forward to putting the spotlight on a new generation of talent who we know will bring their unique voices and style to the page, while also drawing inspiration from the creativity and imagination of Dr. Seuss,” Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said in a statement.

The announcement comes exactly one year after the business founded by the family of Dr. Seuss — whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel — announced that it would stop publishing six Dr. Seuss titles because they include racist and insensitive images, a decision that drew both condemnation and praise.

In announcing the move to cease offering the problematic titles, the company said in March 2021 that it worked with a group of experts, including educators, to review the iconic children’s book writer’s catalog and decided last year to stop selling the six titles because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.” The move was announced on what would have been the late author’s 117th birthday.

Advertisement

The six books were: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

While books by Dr. Seuss, born in Springfield in 1904, have sold hundreds of millions of copies and have been beloved by children and families for their memorable rhyme schemes, they have been criticized in recent years for their offensive depictions of people of color. Before he became a children’s book author, Geisel drew political cartoons that contained racial slurs and contained racist, stereotypical images.

A 2019 study from the University of California San Diego and the Conscious Kid Library examined 50 Dr. Seuss books and found that “the presence of anti-Blackness, Orientalism, and White supremacy span across Seuss’ entire literary collection and career.”

The 2019 study found that of the 2,240 human characters in the 50 Dr. Seuss books, only 45, or 2 percent, are characters of color.

Material from the Associated Press and prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.