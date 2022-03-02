Of course Gina Raimondo was the designated survivor last night

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 118.1 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Wednesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I binge-watched “Ted Lasso” during my flights to and from Vegas, so I’m ready for soccer in Pawtucket. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Vaccinated with two shots: 80.6 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 38.6 percent

New cases: 150 (2.8 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 117

Total deaths: 3,413

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Advertisement

Leading off

A year ago, Gina Raimondo resigned as Rhode Island governor once she was confirmed to be the US secretary of commerce. Last night, she was the designated survivor.

The Biden administration on Tuesday tapped Raimondo to skip attending the president’s State of the Union address, part of a decades-old tradition of keeping at least one cabinet-level member away to run the country in the case of a catastrophic event.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

As commerce secretary, Raimondo is 10th in the line of succession to the presidency. She became the fourth commerce secretary to be the designated survivor during key presidential speeches since 1985 (Donald Evans was selected twice under president George W. Bush), according to The American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Only the secretary of agriculture (six times) has been selected as the designated survivor more often than the commerce secretary since Ronald Reagan was president.

So what did Raimondo do last night while the rest of her colleagues were in the House chamber?

Tweeted, of course.

She touted the strength of the US economy, noting that unemployment is down 70 percent since Biden took office. She promoted the need to build semiconductors domestically. And she pushed for universal pre-kindergarten programming and a reduction in the cost of child care.

Advertisement

As for Biden’s actual speech, my colleagues Jess Bidgood and James Pindell have an excellent recap and spot-on analysis, respectively.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ After failing to agree on competing proposals last year, the House and Senate on Tuesday unveiled legislation to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana for adults in Rhode Island, beginning Oct. 1. Read more.

⚓ Nearly two weeks after a proposed merger with Lifespan was killed by the attorney general, Care New England CEO Dr. James E. Fanale said he believes the “future is strong” for his hospital system. Read more.

⚓ When Rhode Island received its $1.13 billion slice of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make tangible investments across the state. But 10 months later, organizations, businesses, unions, and key stakeholders have proposed programs that would cost the state a whopping $7 billion. Read more.

⚓ Under state rules unveiled last month, people who want to expand or start new aquaculture farms in Rhode Island will have to identify property owners within 1,000 feet of the boundaries of their project. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ After Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked invasion of his European neighbor and threatened the use of nuclear weapons, questions about the Russian leader’s stability and rationality that have been raised in quiet conversations among global leaders are spilling into public view. Read more.

⚓ In yet another sign of the city’s return to pre-pandemic life, the Boston Public Health Commission voted Tuesday to end the indoor mask mandate for businesses and other venues starting this weekend. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Sports columnist Christopher L. Gasper writes that baseball desperately needs team owners to lose their latest labor dispute with the players. Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ The House Finance Committee meets this afternoon to discuss the human services section of Governor Dan McKee’s proposed budget. A separate commission that is studying health and human services is also meeting today.

⚓ The state Investment Commission meets at 3 p.m. to discuss a policy on Russia.

⚓ Providence’s Charter Review Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

Governor Dan McKee is betting that his ability to speak fluent mayor will deliver him a four-year term. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talked to US Representative David Cicilline about Ukraine, the 2nd Congressional district, and more. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan . See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.