Kim Janey to track historical landmarks in Boston Foundation appointment

“My own historic moment as the first woman and person of color to serve as Boston Mayor would not have been possible without the work of so many others who came before me,” Janey said in a statement. “But too much of that work has been rendered invisible through carelessness, indifference, or intentional destruction, and much of the rest is still under threat.”

Janey and other staff will pay special attention to landmarks that have either disappeared or may vanish soon, the foundation said in a statement.

Former Boston acting mayor Kim Janey has joined The Boston Foundation for a one-year appointment, spearheading a project that will catalogue and preserve historical landmarks in the city’s neighborhoods of color, the foundation announced Tuesday.

“I look forward to taking on this project, connecting Boston’s rich past of leaders of color to our present moment and the potential of our future.”

The effort comes in part as a response to growing gentrification in the city, where rising housing prices and other costs of living are pushing residents out — especially Black residents, who were systemically excluded from building wealth through the housing market for much of the 20th Century. A 2020 report from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition named Boston the third most-gentrified city in America, after San Francisco and Denver, citing increases in median home values, household income, and college educational attainment.

“We cannot truly repair the systemic inequities in our city and build a new Boston without more fully cataloging the landmarks that have served as centers of community and place, particularly in our Black, Asian and Latino neighborhoods, over the course of Boston’s history,” said Lee Pelton, president and chief executive of The Boston Foundation, which is one of the largest community foundations in the US.

Janey is already serving in two academic posts. As a resident fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, she leads the the study group “Racial Justice and Recovery: Leading Cities to a More Equitable Future.” She is also a fellow at the Frederick E. Berry Institute of Politics and Civic Engagement at Salem State University, along with Jennifer Levi, the transgender rights project director for GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders.

Janey, who lives in Roxbury, served as Boston’s acting mayor for about eight months after Martin J. Walsh left the post to become secretary of labor. During her tenure, Janey dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of the opioid crisis, and turmoil in the Boston Police Department’s leadership ranks. She ran for a full term, but came in fourth in the primary.

