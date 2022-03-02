Man arrested for allegedly shooting person outside post office in Rumney, N.H.

A Rumney, N.H., man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shooting another person in the torso outside a post office location in that town, leaving the victim with injuries that weren’t life threatening, authorities said.

New Hampshire State Police in a statement identified the alleged shooter as Dean Kenneson. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

According to the statement, troopers responded at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday to the post office location for a call for a man shot, and Kenneson was identified as the alleged assailant.