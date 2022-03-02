Man arrested for allegedly shooting person outside post office in Rumney, N.H.

A Rumney, N.H., man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shooting another person in the torso outside a post office location in that town, leaving the victim with injuries that weren’t life threatening, authorities said.
New Hampshire State Police in a statement identified the alleged shooter as Dean Kenneson. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
According to the statement, troopers responded at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday to the post office location for a call for a man shot, and Kenneson was identified as the alleged assailant.
“Kenneson and the victim knew one another and they engaged in a verbal altercation in the post office parking lot before Kenneson fired a handgun at the victim,” the statement said. “The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his torso.”
State Police said Kenneson was booked on charges of first degree assault, second degree assault, and reckless conduct with a firearm. He faces arraignment Wednesday in Grafton County Superior Court.
“This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public,” the statement said.
The release did not specify the type of gun used in the alleged attack.
