MBTA Green Line resumes regular service after accident near Mission Park

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated March 2, 2022, 19 minutes ago

Regularly scheduled service resumed on the MBTA Green Line E branch after an accident happened near Mission Park on Wednesday morning.

At 7:08 a.m. MBTA officials tweeted that service on the E branch was terminating at Brigham Circle due to the accident, and customers could use Route 39 instead.

At 7:51 a.m. MBTA officials tweeted that service had resumed to Heath Street with delays, and at 8:16 a.m. they tweeted that regularly scheduled service had resumed.

