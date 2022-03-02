MBTA Green Line resumes regular service after accident near Mission Park

Regularly scheduled service resumed on the MBTA Green Line E branch after an accident happened near Mission Park on Wednesday morning.
At 7:08 a.m. MBTA officials tweeted that service on the E branch was terminating at Brigham Circle due to the accident, and customers could use Route 39 instead.
At 7:51 a.m. MBTA officials tweeted that service had resumed to Heath Street with delays, and at 8:16 a.m. they tweeted that regularly scheduled service had resumed.
Green Line E Branch Update: Regularly scheduled service has resumed.https://t.co/2RHIh9tk6J— MBTA (@MBTA) March 2, 2022
