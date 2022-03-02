Newbury woman arrested, 30 guns recovered from home after SWAT was called in

Newbury Police Chief John Lucey told reporters that the woman was known to police before Wednesday’s incident.

Police say the woman, whose name was not released, called the Newbury Communications Center 11 times and made “derogatory statements towards police” and indicated she was loading several guns, police said in a statement.

A woman was arrested and 30 guns were removed from her Newbury home Wednesday afternoon after a SWAT team was called in to serve a high-risk warrant, Newbury police said.

“This has been something that’s been going on for a long time but it has escalated to a point this morning to ‘Okay, we need to do something because firearms have been introduced,’” Lucey told reporters, according to footage from WHDH-TV.

A SWAT team of officers with the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council responded to the home on Hay Street . and took the woman into custody on a warrant for threats to commit a crime, police said.

Police searched the home and recovered 30 firearms, police said.

The woman was taken to Newburyport District Court for arraignment, police said.

No injuries were reported, and police said there is no danger to the public.

“This was a perfect, perfect outcome,” Lucey said. “Nobody got hurt, the person is getting the help that she needs, and everybody went home.”

