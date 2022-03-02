A Newton boutique owner gives back to the community

“When we opened back up, I wanted to do something to give back to the community for taking care of us,” Fordyce said.

Christine Fordyce, who owns the nearly 30-year-old spa and boutique and lives in Newton, said she was grateful for all of her clients who went out of their way to keep the business alive.

Christine’s Day Spa and Boutique, a small business in Newton, has donated over $9,000 to regional organizations during the past year as part of an effort to give back to those who supported the business during the pandemic. In February, the boutique donated to the Newton Food Pantry.

The boutique, which is also online, reopened in March 2021 and currently donates 20 percent of its proceeds to a different charity each month.

For the month of February, 20 percent of the boutique’s proceeds were donated to the Newton Food Pantry, which serves about 1,800 people a month, according to Jen Abbott, the pantry’s fundraising chair. Abbott said Fordyce was specifically interested in helping with the Newton Community freedge initiative that began last year.

“That’s a really nice resource for our community,” Abbott said.

In March, April, and May of last year, the spa and boutique partnered with Centre Street Food Pantry in Newton. Fordyce raised $1,975 for the organization and put food on the tables of families in Newton, said Karen Kipman, a member of the board of directors at the Centre Street Food Pantry.

“Businesses like Christine’s have been vital to our Food Pantry, especially during the pandemic,” Kipman said in an e-mail. “The ability to raise funds and awareness toward food insecurity has been paramount.”

Since the pandemic, Kipman said, the food pantry has been providing “four times more food to three times more people.”

Christine’s Boutique also partnered with Hospitality Homes, a nonprofit in Boston that matches out-of-state patients with a place to stay while they seek medical care in Boston.

Jodi Riseberg, development and communications manager for Hospitality Homes, said it was great to connect with Fordyce’s network in Newton, especially considering many of Hospitality Homes’ hosts reside there. She said that the partnership helped connect the nonprofit to a new audience in Newton.

“I think it helped us grow our own network because we are always trying to attract new people, new donors, new volunteers, people that want to get involved in our organization,” Riseberg said.

In the future, Fordyce said, she is interested in helping more Newton-based organizations, including the police and fire departments as well as the library.

“Even if we’re just giving them a little bit, it will help in the long run,” said Fordyce, who graduated from Northeastern University in 1991 with a degree in business management.

“Having the day spa has been part of my community, it has been obviously the way I support my family, but also, over the 30 years, honestly, they have become my friends and family, both staff and clients,” she said.

Christine's Day Spa and Boutique partnered with Boston nonprofit Hospitality Homes and donated 20 percent n of proceeds to the organization in November 2021. Hannah DiPilato



