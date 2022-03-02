Newton resident is recognized for fostering inclusive schools and communities

Persampieri, a 22-year-old student at MassBay Community College, has been working with Understanding Our Differences since high school. Persampieri said he wants young kids to learn to not judge others based on their abilities.

Newton resident Nathan Persampieri has been recognized with the “Patriots Difference Maker of the Week” award for his contributions to Newton-based Understanding Our Differences, an organization dedicated to fostering inclusive schools and communities.

“This goes with anyone, no matter what their age, no matter if they’re a kid or an adult, I think everyone should be accepting and tolerant,” Persampieri said.

Rebecca Lubens, the executive director of Understanding Our Differences, said one goal of the organization is to provide disability awareness education in an elementary school setting. The organization hosts presentations about disability awareness at each of Newton’s 15 elementary schools and invites people with disabilities to give presentations to children in grades 3 through 5.

“We encourage students to see people as individuals — to better understand their strengths and challenges,” Lubens said. “We often say that we want them to see the person and better understand the disability.”

Persampieri, who is on the advisory board for Understanding Our Differences and has served as an intern with the organization, said he wants to expand the organization’s presentations to students in higher education.

“Being a person with a disability myself, it’s really important for people to understand — especially at a young age — how to be tolerant and accepting of people of all differences,” Persampieri said.

Persampieri planned a program for students at Newton North and Newton South high schools called “Beyond Kindness,” which included a panel discussion with people with disabilities talking about their life after high school.

Jenni Acosta, the program director of Understanding Our Differences, said she’s glad Persampieri received acknowledgement for his hard work.

“We’re really happy for him, it’s good that people know a little bit more about us and what we do now,” Acosta said.

Acosta said she is glad the organization continued its work through the pandemic despite the difficulty of communication and lack of in-person events.

“I’m really proud of our organization, especially in these times when a lot of people with disabilities have been struggling,” Acosta said. “Having our organization reach out and start a conversation, it’s critical to a lot of people.”

The New England Patriots Foundation, a nonprofit focusing on aiding families in the region, will donate $5,000 to Understanding Our Differences as part of Persampieri’s recognition. Persampieri is one of 17 people to be recognized for the award in the 2021 football season.

Persampieri said he feels honored and grateful for the Patriot Foundation’s recognition. He said it’s a “big deal” for him and the Understanding Our Differences organization and he hopes to continue this work in the future.

“I want my message to be continued, to spread far and wide,” Persampieri said. “I really believe that people should accept a whole person to be able to better understand their disability.”

