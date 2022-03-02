Pittsfield man severely burned in explosion during ‘illicit’ hash oil extraction from marijuana, officials say

Marijuana cultivation and sales are legal in Massachusetts , but industry participants must be properly licensed by the state. The Pittsfield man wasn’t.

The state Department of Fire Services said the man suffered serious burns during the “illicit” extraction process at the mill building on Keeler Street in Pittsfield. The agency said a large number of marijuana plants and products were recovered from the scene, along with melted plastic containers.

A Pittsfield man suffered life threatening injuries Feb. 21 during an explosion at a local mill building as he tried to extract hash oil from marijuana, state officials said Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Cannabis extraction methods that use propane, butane, and similar substances without proper safety precautions are illegal because they’re extremely dangerous,” said state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey in a statement. “The gases used in these processes are highly flammable. If they accumulate in an enclosed area, the smallest spark can cause a devastating explosion.”

Ostroskey’s words were echoed in the statement by Pittsfield Fire Chief Thomas Sammons.

“Incidents like this are exactly why extraction processes using flammable gases and liquids are subject to safety regulations,” Sammons said. “These are hazardous materials. Even storing them improperly carries a risk. Their untrained, unlicensed misuse can lead to property damage, serious injury, or death.”

The statement said neither the explosion nor the man’s injuries were reported to public safety agencies at the time of the incident. Rather, the statement continued, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit first learned of the matter the following day from the the Massachusetts Burn Injury Reporting System, which requires hospitals to alert Ostroskey’s office of burn injuries that cover 5 percent or more of a patient’s body.

The system, officials said, is an investigative tool used both to identify arsonists and to identify burn injury trends.

Advertisement

Officials didn’t identify the victim by name or say whether he’ll face any criminal charges. His current health status wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.