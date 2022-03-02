Plane makes emergency landing on I-91 in Greenfield

State Police wrote on Twitter around 6:15 p.m. that the plane had made a successful emergency landing on the highway. The plane did not crash, and neither of its two occupants were injured.

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Interstate 91 in Greenfield Wednesday evening after a mechanical failure, State Police said.

No vehicles were involved in the landing, State Police said.

State Police troopers helped rotate the plane to allow for traffic to pass along the highway. Crews were en route to the scene to remove the plane, State Police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was “advised” of the emergency landing, State Police said.

