Roof collapses on vacant building on Gloucester waterfront

A 5,000 square foot section of the roof collapsed, along with part of a wall facing the street, the statement said.

Police, fire and other city agencies responded around 9:15 a.m. to 88 Commercial St., Mayor Greg Verga and fire chief Erik Smith said in a joint statement.

A vacant building on the Gloucester waterfront will have to be demolished after its roof collapsed Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officials said there is no evidence that any debris ended up in the water or that any hazardous materials were released. Still, the city’s conservation division will continue monitoring the area, officials said.

Advertisement

Natural gas to the one-story building had to be cut off, resulting in a gas leak. National Grid cut the service to the building, the statement said.

A build-up of water on the roof is the likely cause of the roof collapse, but the investigation is ongoing, the statement said.

The owner of the building will be responsible for the demolition and disposing of the remaining structure of the building to city and state guidelines, the statement said.





















Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.