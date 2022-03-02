Saco Drive-In theater sold, ends Maine operation after 80 years

“The past 2 years have been a challenge,” the company wrote in a Facebook post on Feb. 28. “Owning the property since 1986, selling the drive-in was one of the hardest decisions we had to make. Covid played a part in our decision from having to operate at reduced capacity, inconsistent supply chains, staffing shortages, movie shortages and online streaming to name a few. It has been our pleasure serving you and appreciate everyone who supported us. Thank you!”

The Portland Press-Herald reported that the property was sold to Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel. According to its website, the company is the largest independent trailer dealership in North America, with 11 branches along the east coast from Maine to Florida.

Neal Bangor, the general manager of the Maine location of Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, said Hale purchased the drive-in site with the intention of moving their dealership there from its current location in Portland.

“Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, Inc. purchased the former Saco Drive-in after the former owner made the decision to close the business,” Bangor said in an email. “We have operated a trailer dealership in southern Maine since 1984 and we are excited to move our dealership to Saco. Hale Trailer is a family-owned company, with community and family at the core of our business. I personally have ties to the Saco-Biddeford area – I’m a former Biddeford resident and former teacher at Saco Middle School. I know first-hand what a great community it is, and I’m very excited to have Hale Trailer join and contribute to that community.”





