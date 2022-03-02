Thieves use pepper spray during store robberies in Newton, police say

As the shoplifter was walking through the doors, a woman employee reached toward the shoplifter and tried to stop the woman, police said. As they both exited the store, the shoplifter turned back and sprayed the employee in the face and she immediately released her grip on the shoplifter, authorities said.

The most recent incident took place on Sunday at the TJ Maxx store on Needham Street when a woman walked out carrying three high price items with an estimated value of nearly $3,000, according to Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker, a department spokesman.

Employees in two Newton stores were pepper sprayed in the face by thieves who then ran away with their stolen items, netting thousands of dollars in one of the shoplifting incidents, Newton police said Wednesday.

The employee’s face was red and her eyes swollen shut when police arrived. She was rushed to Newton-Wellesley Hospital for treatment of her face and eyes, police wrote in a report.

The suspect made off with one Balenciaga neon pink handbag valued at $699, one Balenciaga light pink handbag valued at $1799 and one Saint Laurent Hoodie valued at $499, police wrote.

In the second incident, on Feb. 7 two suspects entered the CVS store on Centre Street, one of whom was wearing a pink jump suit. The person in the jump suit loaded up a red plastic shopping basket and started walking out of the store, police stated.

“Did you pay for those items?’” the staffer asked the shoplifting suspect, according to police.

The employee and the suspect then engaged in a tug of war for the shopping basket, which ended when the suspect fled the store with the basket, police said. The employee followed outside, saw the suspect dump the basket into a car and was standing on the sidewalk in front of the store.

A third person suddenly appeared next to the employee “pepper sprayed him directly in the face without warning and ran back to the vehicle,” police wrote in a report on the incident.

The employee returned to the store to decontaminate, and was able to call police only after the pain subsided and his vision returned, police wrote.

The suspects remain at large.

Apotheker urged employees not to engage in a physical confrontation with shoplifting suspects. Instead, try to memorize their height, weight, distinctive personal features and their clothing, if they use a vehicle to escape, try and get the license plate or a good description of the getaway car, he said.

“Never try to stop someone who is trying to steal,” he said. “Be our eyes and ears. Give us the best description you can. That’s how you can help us. With that information, hopefully, we will be able to solve these crimes.”





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.